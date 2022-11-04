Coopers to release first mid-strength lager

Coopers is releasing its first mid-strength lager following a successful customer trial earlier this year.

Coopers Dry 3.5 shares the same qualities as full-strength Coopers Dry – low carb, fine filtered and low calories – but with less alcohol.

A limited run of Coopers Dry 3.5 in 375ml cans was trialled over six months and became one of the top mid-strength brands sold in NSW independent retailers and a top 10 brand at several mining sites in Western Australia. Based on the strong response, the lager has now been added to the brewery’s portfolio.

Coopers National Marketing Manager Kate Dowd said the release of Coopers Dry 3.5 offered drinkers an alternative choice to mid-strength beers already on the market and follows an increase in consumers seeking moderation and healthier choices.

“We’ve seen significant growth in this beer category around the country and it was time to offer Australian drinkers a new high-quality option to satisfy their thirst for mid-strength lagers,” she said.

“In independent retailers, mid-strength now accounts for more than 30% of beer volume. Our portfolio already features one of Australia’s favourite mid-strength ales in Coopers Mild Ale, however we know that retailers and consumers have been asking for the great Coopers taste in a lower alcohol lager and we’re pleased to answer the call.

“Coopers is fortunate to have some of the most passionate beer fans in Australia and we take their ideas for new products seriously.”

Coopers Dry 3.5 in 375ml cans is now available in independent liquor retailers in six packs and cartons.

