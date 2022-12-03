Hawke’s Brewing hosts Paul Kelly Christmas show

Australian musician Paul Kelly is set to play a special Christmas show at The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre in Marrickville on 19 December, with MC duties for the evening by The Betoota Advocate.

Titled, ‘A Very Kelly Christmas’, the event will feature an intimate performance by Paul Kelly and guests, as well as a climate-focus panel , ‘Undo the Dumb Things’, presented by Groundswell.

Kelly approached the venue after learning that his name was in a list of legendary Australians scribed on a wooden honour board at the bar, titled ‘Who We Would Like to Have a Beer With’.

The list is led by former Prime Minister Bob Hawke, who co-founded the company after two homesick Australians approached their “fantasy beer mate” to launch Hawke’s Brewing Co. in 2017.

Hawke gave his endorsement to the company on the condition that his royalties be donated to Landcare Australia, the

environmental not-for-profit Hawke helped establish in 1989.

“Paul Kelly has always been high on the list of Australians that Nathan and I would love to have a beer with,” says Hawke’s co-founder, David Gibson.

“Paul has created the soundtrack to so many of our lives, while continuing to be a passionate voice in the fight against climate change and our collective responsibility as Australians to protect our beautiful environment and way of life. We’re humbled that Paul has chosen The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre to bring some of his biggest fans together at Christmas, as we celebrate some important messages over good music, good conversation and of course, a few good beers.”

Access to tickets will be exclusively via ballot – click on this link to find out how to enter.