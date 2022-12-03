The Botanist Gin’s stunning Christmas gift collaboration

The Botanist Gin and Eden + Bell have teamed up to create a Christmas gift pack that includes a table centrepiece that use flowers and plants inspired by the botanicals in the spirit.

Eden + Bell has designed the centrepiece to complement The Botanist Gin by using plants and flowers that are reminiscent of the botanicals used in the gin and found in Islay. Using all Australian produce, the centrepiece uses influences from The Botanist Gin and echoes them using gum, holly and chamomile to make up the arrangement.

The aim is that while enjoying The Botanist Gin, the scent of the Islay botanicals gently rises, displaying wild aromas of mint, thyme, sweet gale and chamomile.

The Christmas gift pack can be bought at edenandbell.com for $220 and includes a 700ml bottle of The Botanist Gin.

Stunning Eden + Bell creations were on display at The Winery in Sydney’s Surry Hills last week as The Botanist’s Australian ambassador Josh O’Brien mixed some of his favourite cocktails for the festive season.

Drinks Digest’s favourite was O’Brien’s expertly mixed French 75, with The Botanist gin, lemon juice, sugar syrup, champagne and a lemon twist.

The Botanist Gin can be purchased at many leading retailers, RRP $86 for 700ml.