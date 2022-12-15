New initiative to boost Sydney nightlife

District teams from across Sydney have showcased their plans for building unique, vibrant nightlife destinations.

24-Hour Economy Commissioner Michael Rodrigues said the Uptown District Showcase was a major milestone of the NSW Government’s 24-Hour Economy Strategy.

It was culmination of the inaugural Uptown Accelerator Program, which has helped 30 district teams to amplify the potential of their local night-time economy.

“COVID-19 has given us a tremendous opportunity to re-shape Sydney’s night-time experience and lay the groundwork for a truly 24-hour city,” Rodrigues said.

“We are welcoming a new era for Sydney’s going out economy, one that is as diverse as it is inspiring, as exciting as it is sustainable.

“Greater Sydney is already blessed with an enviable array of going-out experiences. Uptown is about sharing the unique story of each district, elevating its profile and in doing so enticing residents and visitors to experience the many stories of our city first-hand.

District teams have spent the past five weeks workshopping ideas to enhance Greater Sydney’s neighbourhood nightlife as part of the program which is modelled on the success of the YCK (York, Clarence and Kent) Laneways district.

The teams comprising arts and cultural institutions, bars, restaurants, live music venues and family friendly destinations, took part in the first phase which delivered workshops on district visioning, place identity, as well as training on grant applications and sponsorship proposals.

Team Leader for the Eastwood Korea Uptown District Team, Brian Park said that Rowe Street, Eastwood has been officially nominated as a new ‘Korea Town’ precinct. The team want to make this an iconic area for Australians and tourists to share K-culture with their family and friends.

“We have learned from A to Z how to make up our own story, develop an action plan, prepare proposals and contact potential sponsors. Every program surprised us with great and helpful contents for us to learn and take a further step forward. Uptown is a starting point for our journey to success,” Park said.

Peter Browne, a professional pitch coach worked with the District Teams to refine their pitching skills said that he has found it inspiring to see people at the grassroots level coming together to create value in their local areas and communities:

“The Uptown Accelerator is bold move from the NSW Government’s Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner,” Browne said.

“It’s stimulating local economies and a true top down meets bottom up approach. Each of the districts is unique. They have their own character, history, geography, demographics and offerings. We all live in the same city, but we often don’t know what’s out there.”

John Meredith, Team Leader for the Brookvale Art District Team said that Brookvale is fast becoming an integrated arts, industry and entertainment district of global relevance. Renowned as the original home to the Australian surfboard manufacturing industry, a bourgeoning arts and entertainment precinct of breweries, bars, studios, galleries and live music has come to life:

“We’re not surprised that Michael Rodrigues and the 24-hour economy team have managed to create an effective program. We have acquired a significantly improved understanding and capability regarding pitching our projects and securing partnerships,” he said.

The second phase of Uptown will kick off in coming months and will provide seed funding for districts across Sydney to bring their ideas to life.

For more information visit: www.investment.nsw.gov.au/Uptown