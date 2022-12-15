Google’s annual Year in Search has revealed the top 10 trending cocktails for 2022 around the globe, with the Aperol Spritz coming in at No.1.

For the past 22 years, Google’s Year in Search has provided a unique look into what we all cared about, what inspired us and intrigued us, all over the world. This year was no different.

Google notes: “2022 was defined by our collective search for change and new possibilities. After two years of uncertainty we re-emerged stronger, empowered and sought out ways to become better versions of ourselves. We challenged ourselves and asked personal questions like, ‘can i change?’

“Global search interest in ‘how to change myself’ and ‘how to be better’ reached an all-time high this year. Trending searches ranged from changing jobs to ways to improve ourselves and our relationships. For the first time in Google Trends history, the world searched for ‘happiest jobs’ more than ‘happiest cities’. And people searched ‘how to be more present’ and ‘how to be a better friend’ more than ever. We sought changes big and small: more than ever before we searched for tips on how to speak up more, and we also looked for tips on evolving our personal style.”

As for what we were seeking in our drinks, all entries featured in the alcoholic beverage list are cocktails, while the non-alcoholic ranking includes a bit more variety. Zero-proof bottled spirits were especially buzzy, as “non-alcoholic rum,” “non-alcoholic tequila,” “non-alcoholic vodka,” and “non-alcoholic whiskey” all made the top 10 list. The non-alcoholic version of rum hit No. 1 on the list.

Other top trending searches include “non-alcoholic red wine,” “non-alcoholic beers,” “non-alcoholic margarita,” “non-alcoholic mulled wine,” and “non-alcoholic piña colada.”

Google compiled its data by looking at those drinks that enjoyed a high spike in traffic when compared to 2021, rather than simply the largest volume of search entries.

The top 10 trending cocktails for 2022

Aperol Spritz Espresso Martini Dirty Shirley Cosmopolitan Negroni Dirty Martini Hot Toddy Lemon Drop Martini Mai Tai Piña Colada

Australia’s hottest rising cocktail

In Australia, Google noted: “2022 was a year of great change and new beginnings – a new government, a new monarch and a new phase of the pandemic.”

The country’s hottest rising search time was Amaretto Sour, which was up 300%. The most searched spirit was gin, followed by vodka.

When it came to cocktail recipe searches, we were an old fashioned bunch, with the top rising recipes including the Rusty Nail, Blue Lagoon and Fluffy Duck.

However, searches for Paloma recipes were up 300%.

