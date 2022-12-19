Three-quarters of Aussie to visit on premise during festive season

New CGA by NielsenIQ data shows 74% of Australian consumers are planning to visit on-premise venues during December.

CGA by NielsenIQ’s On Premise Consumer Pulse Report shows over half of respondents are planning small gatherings with friends and/or family, 45% are visiting for Christmas celebrations, and just over a third (38%) are visiting pubs, bars and restaurants for their work Christmas party.

Among them, 47% of consumers likely to try a new drink category or brand during this period – while nearly two-fifths choose more premium drink options.

The data revealed that Christmas celebrations are more likely to be planned and booked in advance, while consumers are yet to pre-book New Year’s Eve parties.

James Phillips, client solutions director – ANZ, said: “Christmas and New Year’s is always a significant sales period for the on premise, and this year looks likely to return to pre-pandemic levels of visitation as consumers visit their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants to celebrate. However, the festive season also marks a time of trial and experimentation for consumers – many are planning to visit different types of venues, and with a quarter yet to finalise their plans, there’s huge opportunities for operators to sway the final choice in venues. Drinks suppliers should also capitalise on this period, by promoting more premium options whilst consumers are treating themselves for celebratory occasions.”

The percentage of consumers visiting the Australian On Premise has remained stable, with 54% visiting at least once a week – with those who have been visiting more often attributing this to the time of the year and for treat occasions. Consumers have been spending more per visit, which is mostly due to the price increases in food and drink, however 1 in 3 have been spending more to treat themselves while 1 in 4 have had more special occasions to celebrate.

US consumers to prioritise on-premise spend

CGA by Nielsen IQ’s recent webinar Alcohol Industry: What’s Now and What’s Next? revealed that 76% of the 15,032 US consumers surveyed said they expect to spend more or the same as they have been spending over the next quarter.

Drew Hummel, client solutions director North America, CGA Strategy by Nielsen IQ, said: “While people [who say they expect to spend more] pointed out that they expect the prices of food and drinks to increase, they said the main reasons are going to be that they plan to treat themselves more, and they are going to be celebrating more special occasions.

“This really backs up the idea of the on-premise being an affordable luxury that people had to go a couple of years without, and they’re willing to prioritise it over other things.”

It was found that 31% expect to spend more in bars and restaurants over the next quarter due to an increase in ‘treating’ themselves.

