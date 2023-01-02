Australia’s longest bar opens in Sydney

ELEVATE Sydney 2023 kicks off on January 3, featuring Australia’s longest bar, stretching 127 metres along the Cahill Expressway.

The festival will hold three daily sessions: ELEVATE Family (mornings), bringing a kid’s street party to the Cahill with family favourites; ELEVATE Social (afternoons) highlighting the best of Australia’s electronic music artists and DJs; and ELEVATE Nights with the hottest musical acts take to the mainstage as the sun sets into night. Each night of ELEVATE Sydney closes with a spectacular drone SkyShow over Sydney Harbour.

During ELEVATE Social in the afternoons and ELEVATE Nights, the Long Bar will welcome 200 guests at each session who will be able to drink in the views of Sydney Harbour from this unique vantage point while also enjoying NSW food and wine.

Tickets to ELEVATE are free with the option to add a food and beverage package for $50 per person. Along with a seat at the bar, ticket-holders with the food and beverage package will enjoy a glass of NSW wine or beer, served with a grazing selection featuring NSW produce. Each seating will run for 60 minutes, with ticket holders welcome to enjoy the rest of the ELEVATE Sydney festival site and mainstage entertainment before or after their experience.

CEO and Creative Director of AGB Events Anthony Bastic said: “The Long Bar and the SkyShow will be incredible sights to behold and we are extremely proud to invite the world to witness Sydney at our best,” Bastic said.

For further information on the program, visit www.elevatesydney.com

The world’s longest bar

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s longest temporary bar was 796.82 metres and was achieved by Northcoast University in Ohio, United States, on 11 June 2011.

The longest permanent continuous bar is the counter in the Beer Barrel Saloon which is 123.7 metres (405 ft 10 in) long and opened at Put-in-Bay, South Bass Island, Ohio, United States, in 1989. The bar is fitted with 56 beer taps and surrounded by 160 bar stools.

The Mildura Working Man’s Club (above) was once renowned for having the world’s longest bar, measuring 298 feet 7 ½ inches (approximately 91 metres).