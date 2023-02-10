Lion is celebrating its Little Creatures brand being the official beer partner of Mardi Gras and Sydney WorldPride 2023 with a limited-edition product range.

The national rollout of the limited-edition range sees several of the Little Creatures products revamped, sporting vibrant, pastel colours and illustrations in homage to the Mardi Gras celebrations this year.

Head of Marketing – Craft Ed Jamison said: “Little Creatures is proud to partner with the LGBTQIA+ pride festival to celebrate queer joy, diversity and inclusion. Our partnership with the festival is a symbol of our ongoing commitment to supporting rainbow communities, and to celebrating Aussie pride culture.”

Little Creatures is returning for its second year as the official beer partner of the 2023 Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and WorldPride for the first time.

As part of its sponsorship, Little Creatures will be present at an array of free and ticketed events throughout the 17-day festival, including Sydney Mardi Gras favourites like Mardi Gras Fair Day, Mardi Gras Parade, plus the Bondi Beach Party and many more.

Little Creatures will also have a pop-up bar at Sydney WorldPride’s festival hub, Pride Villages, with Crown and Riley Streets becoming home to daily stalls, dining and bars

Additionally, Little Creatures has partnered with two of Australia’s most talented LGBTQIA+ artists, Jacq Moon and Emma Rowland, to create ‘glowed up’ welcome signs in and around the harbour city.

Lion’s ongoing work with the LGBTQIA+ community also includes a partnership with Bobby Goldsmith Foundation via its special release beer Brooklyn Brewery Stonewall IPA, which raises money for Australia’s longest-running HIV charity.

The limited-edition Little Creatures products are now available in local bottle shops.

