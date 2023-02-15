The Australian Whisky Show returns

The Australian Whisky Show is returning next month, giving whisky lovers the opportunity to taste more than 100 different whiskies from over 30 different bottlers and distillers.

Held in partnership with the Australian Distillers Association, The Australian Whisky Show features a huge variety of whiskies, including some hard-to-find or lesser known brands. Tickets to the event are selling fast, with 60% already scooped up.

The Whisky Show founder David Ligoff said: “The event was a sell-out success in 2022, so we’ve brought it back again this year, bigger than before, with increased capacity and more distilleries exhibiting. With even more whiskies to try, it’s a real celebration of the innovation and diversity of Australian whisky.”

Australian Distillers Chief Executive Paul McLeay said: “The success of last year’s Australian Whisky Show reflects how much the industry has matured in the last few years. The calibre of whiskies on taste was world class, and demand for locally distilled product has grown so much that we have had to triple the event’s capacity this year.

“The Australian whisky terroir produces unique and diverse flavours, and the show is a wonderful opportunity to experience and truly appreciate the distinct flavour profiles produced by distilleries from all over the nation.

Confirmed Australian distilleries and independent bottlers include Amber Lane Distillery, Archie Rose Distilling Co., Bakery Hill Distillery, Belgrove Distillery, Cape Byron Distillery, Chiefs Son Distillery, Coastal Stone Whisky, Craft Works Distillery, Cut Hill Distillery, Eden Whisky, Furneaux Distillery, Gospel Whiskey, Hellyers Road Distillery, Hobart Whisky, Iniquity Whisky, Launceston Distillery, Le Fevre Spirits Co, Limeburners Whisky, Lower Marsh Distillery, Morris Whisky, Overeem Whisky, NED, Old Kempton Distillery, Remnant Whisky Co., Riverbourne Distillery, Spring Bay Distillery, Waubs Harbour Distillery, Whisky Candles and Whisky in Isolation.

The Australian Whisky Show will be held at the Pullman Hotel, Albert Park, Melbourne on 25 March 2023. There are two four-hour sessions to choose from: 12-4pm and 5-9pm. Show tickets are priced at $125 each and include a whisky tasting glass on entry and four hours to sample the range and variety of whiskies produced by distilleries across the nation.

Purchase tickets here: wsky.me/show

Get a taste of the festival experience via the video below:

The Whisky Show 2023 schedule

In addition to The Australian Whisky Show, the Whisky Show festival will be touring to seven Australian capital cities in 2023.

Events include:

The Whisky Show Hobart – 11 March 2023

The Australian Whisky Show (Melbourne) – 25 March 2023

The Whisky Show Perth – 29 April 2023

The Whisky Show Adelaide – 6 May 2023

The Whisky Show Sydney – 20 May 2023

Feis Ile – The Islay Festival (Melbourne) – 3 June 2023

The Whisky Show Canberra – 24 June 2023

The Whisky Show Melbourne – 5 August 2023

The USA Whiskey Show (Sydney) – 19 August 2023

Tickets for all-state based Whisky Shows will be $125 and include entry to the show, a Whisky Show branded tasting glass keepsake, a snack pack, a gift bag, and access to try all the whiskies available on pour at each stand. Brands from Scotland, United States, Australia and the rest of the world will be available to sample at each Whisky Show.

