Re & Bombay Sapphire head to Memphis Slim’s

Sydney’s Re, the world’s first permanent no-waste bar, is heading to Memphis Slim’s in Adelaide for two days of sustainable mixology.

Re will be serving up Bombay Sapphire, Grey Goose, Patrón and Bacardi cocktails and hosting a sustainability seminar for bartenders during its residency.

“We are ecstatic to be hosting a powerhouse such as Re for both a seminar and a bar takeover,” said Mike Keough, venue manager Memphis Slim’s.

“The conversation about sustainability has been a focus within our industry for a while now but RE is in rare company with those that truly excel at putting their ethos into practice. Re is rated so highly on the world stage for very good reason and as an industry we stand to learn a lot from them.”

Hospitality professionals are encouraged to head along to the Sustainability Seminar on March 7 at 2pm.

Re Venue Manager Matt Dale and Sam Cocks will host a ‘How to Build a Rubbish Bar’ presentation and showcase their venue’s focus on sustainability along with highlighting ways for bars to approach new ideas utilising waste from venues, farmers and other providers.

Dale said: “Re is really excited to be heading to Adelaide on our first Australian takeover for 2023. We were extremely humbled when the whole team from Memphis Slims and surrounding bars came to Re last year and we are stoked to return the favour with the help of Bombay Sapphire.”

Next up Matt and Sam will take over the bar at Memphis Slim’s from 7pm on March 8. Currently ranked 87th in the world, Re’s new menu ‘10×10’ will be focusing on the top 10 most wasted items in the world and creating a pantry of 100 items only using those 10 ingredients. The four cocktails on offer for the takeover are drawn from this menu.

They are:

PnV (above) – Grey Goose, Green Olive, Fennel Flower, Black Garlic Vinegar, PnV Waste Wine (pictured above). Grey Goose

is distilled and bottled in France using only locally sourced ingredients. The soft winter wheat husks are used for

livestock feed ensuring no waste is going into landfill. A recent bottle design has reduced weight by 14% further

minimising transport emissions.

Koji & Co – Bombay Sapphire, Roasted Koji, White Peach, Strawberry Gum, Native Mint Amazake. Bombay

Sapphire’s 10 botanicals are sustainably sourced, the liquid is created with 100% renewable electricity, the distillery

sends nothing to landfill and the brand is on track for net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Wildflower – Patrón Silver, Cucumber Tamari, Marron Shell, Man-gaitch, Amazake Lees, Juracon. Patrón is taking care of the resources and people that craft the world’s finest tequila -agave fibres are transformed into high-quality compost, water is reused in production and irrigation saving 10,000 cubic metres in the first year.

Maylands – Bacardi Carta Blanca, Illawarra Plum Wine, Plum Vermouth, Riberry Boshi, Preserved Honey Myrtle.

Bacardi has cut greenhouse emissions by 50% since moving from oil to gas power in 2023 in their distilleries. This in

addition to all sugarcane requirements being sustainably sourced from bonsucro – certified suppliers illustrates Bacardi

is moving to make a positive impact on the world.

Sydneysiders can also sample the cocktails at Re.