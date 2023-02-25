Summer sales boom for ginger beer

Alcoholic ginger beer has been one of the star performers in bottle shops over summer, with Coles Liquor and Endeavour Group both reporting bumper sales.

Ginger beer sales at Coles Liquor have grown 40% across its stores. Brookvale Union, Tinnie’s and James Squire are among the most popular brands and younger drinkers, aged 18 to 35, are the biggest consumers.

Brookvale Union Ginger Beer is produced by Carlton & United Breweries, with CEO Danny Celoni recently tipping that “the ginger beer category and ‘better for you trend’ are the ones to watch” in 2023.

The number of ginger beer brands on the shelf at Coles Liquor stores has tripled in the past two years.

General manager of customer and loyalty Mia Lloyd told the Herald Sun: “We now stock more than 60 great tasting, locally made and excellent value ginger beers.”

Meanwhile, ginger beer is also the fastest growing beer-sub category for Endeavour Group.

Sales are also booming for drinks delivery service Jimmy Brings with ginger beer sales increasing by 27% in the last quarter of 2022.

Head of Jimmy Brings Luke Calavassy said: “Australian drinking preferences constantly evolve and in recent years, we have seen this across the beer category. Our data is showing us that customers are more adventurous with their beer selections, and willing to try something new. There has been a lot of innovation across the beer category recently and we are seeing customers really get behind the new options available to them.”

The surge in popularity comes ahead of International Ginger Beer Day on March 13.

Sales skyrocket for Matso’s ginger beer

Earlier this month, Good Drinks Australia reported an 80% uplift in profit during the first half of the current financial year, with Matso’s ginger beer now the number one independent ginger beer in the category.

Sales of Matso’s draught were up 86% on the prior corresponding period, with the brew ranking at No.37 on the GABS Hottest 100 Aussie Craft Beers list.

The global ginger beer market size is expected to reach $US6.7 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR.