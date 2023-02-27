Founder departs Two Birds Brewing

Melbourne-based brewery Two Birds Brewing has farewelled its co-founder and Australian brewing legend Jayne Lewis.

Or, as Two Birds described it on social media: “After 12 years of awards, costumes, laughs, love and countless incredible beers, Jayne Lewis, is spreading her wings and departing The Two Birds Nest.”

During her tenure at Two Birds, Lewis was an instrumental part of the company’s growth and success, playing a key role as head brewer of Two Birds’ award-winning range of craft beers.

Co-founder of Australia’s first female-founded brewery alongside Danielle Allen, Lewis has become a formidable force not only as a brewer, but as an industry leader. For many years, she has been a driving force behind establishing equality and opportunity for women within brewing, leading her to co-found the industry advocacy group, Drinks Agents For Change in 2020.

In 2022, Beer & Brewer Magazine recognised Jayne’s contribution to the brewing industry, awarding her their Lifetime Achievement Award.

Lewis said: “It’s been a wild ride since starting Two Birds 12 years ago alongside Danielle. It has been such an amazing experience, I’ve learnt so much and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and the beers that we’ve made!

‘It’s tinged with sadness, but it feels like it’s time to start fresh with a new challenge. I’m not going far though, as my plan is to move into people-centric training and coaching for the brewing industry.”

Allen said: “Starting a brewery together wasn’t such a crazy idea after all! We learned an incredible amount along the way and enjoyed many beers together.

“Jayne led the way for the Two Birds brand to represent women in beer, along with pushing the boundaries of the craft, I wish her success in her next endeavours.”

Two Birds was acquired by Fermentum in 2021. It joined Stone & Wood Brewing Co, Fixation Brewing Co, Forest for the Trees, Granite Belt Cider Co, Sunrise Drinks and Square Keg in the Fermentum family of businesses.

Fermentum Managing Director Rod O’Connell said: “Jayne’s contribution to Two Birds, Fermentum and the broader brewing industry over the past 12 years can’t be understated.

‘A gold-medal-winning brewer, a much-loved leader and a passionate advocate for women in our industry, Jayne has made incredible connections in this time and cleared pathways for those who have followed her. We wish Jayne all the best in her exciting new venture that will see her continue to have an impact in the industry we all love.”

The launch of brand’s 5th edition of the ‘Warrior Woman’ International Women’s Day beer at The Nest on 8 March provides a fitting opportunity to toast Lewis’ many achievements and contribution to brewing.

