Peter Lehmann partners with Matt Moran

Peter Lehmann Wines has unveiled a two-year partnership with celebrated chef and restaurateur Matt Moran.

Matt Moran is a trailblazer in the Australian food and dining scene, with over three decades of experience running some of Australia’s best and most-loved venues. He is renowned for championing the ‘paddock to plate’ ethos, which emphasises the importance of locally sourced, sustainable produce that has seasonality front of mind.

Similarly, Peter Lehmann was committed to quality and provenance. In the early years, when local grape growers were struggling to make ends meet, Peter Lehmann stepped up to create a wine that not only sourced local grapes but embodied the spirit of the local community.

Chief Winemaker at Peter Lehmann Wines Nigel Westblade said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Matt Moran, who shares our commitment to quality and innovation. Together, we will bring the best of Australian wine and cuisine to tables across the country, and showcase the unique character of South Australia’s Barossa Valley, where our wines are crafted.”

Moran said: “I have always admired Peter Lehmann Wines and their commitment to creating exceptional wines that reflect the unique landscape of the Barossa Valley. As someone who is passionate about creating unforgettable dining experiences, I believe that wine plays an essential role in bringing people together and elevating any meal to a truly special occasion.”

As part of the partnership, Moran will collaborate with Peter Lehmann’s winemakers to create memorable moments through unique food and wine experiences, including the listing of award-winning Peter Lehmann Wines at key Matt Moran venues such as the Rockley Pub.

The two-year partnership will commence with activity surrounding the celebration of 30 vintages of Stonewell, one of Peter Lehmann’s flagship wines.