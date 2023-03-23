Live sport drives on-premise visitation

The latest CGA consumer data shows nearly a fifth (18%) of consumers visit Australian on-premise venues to watch live sport on TV, with RSLs, sports clubs and pubs the most popular destinations.

The upcoming On Premise Sports Report highlights that the typical consumer who watches live sport in the on premise tends to be highly engaged with hospitality venues – visiting more often than the average consumer, with both a higher average income and higher spend when out-of-home.

When it comes to their drinks orders, beer is a clear winner among on premise sports viewers, who tend to be suburban-based and male, with domestic brands typically leading consumption within the category.

Half of this consumer segment also drinks spirits and wine brands. Within the wine category, sports viewers are seeking both value and quality, with these consumers more likely to purchase by the bottle rather than by the glass when it comes to serve.

Within the spirits category, there’s interest across the board, with particular focus on whisk(e)y and gin, with on premise sports viewers drinking these categories more frequently year-on-year. While bar recommendations and visibility on bar shelves can help drive gin brand sales, whisk(e)y drinkers are looking for value and discounts.

Client Solutions Director – ANZ James Phillips said: “The start of the 2023 AFL and NRL seasons is a key time for suppliers and operators to assess their sport occasion strategy, and identify which events are key for activations.

“The AFL Grand Final, in late September, is the most popular large event consumers plan to visit hospitality venues for – demonstrating that keeping the on-premise live sports viewer engaged throughout the season will be key for venues showing live sports who are looking to drive higher levels of footfall.

“For drinks suppliers, maintaining advertising with a sporting theme will ensure consumers will recall your brand at key decision-making points during sports occasions.”