PATRÓN Tequila announces Australian Grand Prix partnership

PATRÓN Tequila has announced it will extend its global affiliation with Formula 1 at the Australian Grand Prix 2023.

The tequila brand will host an exclusive hospitality experience at the event, presenting the luxurious Formula 1® Paddock Club Premium Suite for the first time in Melbourne.

The suite will immerse guests into a vibrant green and white sanctuary of luxury, where they will enjoy Mexican inspired cuisine, entertainment and catch all the on-track action with one of the best views of the Albert Park Grand Prix circuit.

The Premium Suite will also feature a stunning central circular bar, setting the stage for PATRÓN master bartenders to introduce F1® racing driver Checo Pérez’s special Mango Margarita to racegoers in addition to classic cocktail offerings. The Queensland inspired margarita has been crafted specially for the Australian Grand Prix.

PATRÓN will also officially launch the event in style, as it presents the 2023 Glamour on the Grid on the eve of the event.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager of Sales and Commercial Darian Misko said: “We are excited to welcome PATRÓN to the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix for the first time in 2023 and we can’t wait to try the Checo Pérez Mango Margarita with our guests in the Formula 1 Paddock Club Premium Suite.”

“We are also delighted to have PATRÓN onboard to launch our event and know that in true PATRÓN style, they’ll bring the glamour to Glamour on the Grid.”

PATRÓN Tequila parent company Bacardi-Martini Australia’s Marketing Director Donna Mulholland said: “Just as PATRÓN is masterfully crafted to deliver perfection in every drop of our 100% naturally perfect tequila, the same tireless dedication can be seen at the F1 from the many hands who bring it to life on and off the track.



“We are thrilled to be an official part of this year’s Australian Grand Prix event. We can’t wait to make guests race weekend experience and Glamour on the Grid event simply perfect with a PATRÓN tequila cocktail in hand.”

How the Grand Prix became Australia’s hottest drinks sponsorship

The Australian Grand Prix has become the new race that stops the nation – it drew an attendance of 421,000 in 2022, making it the biggest weekend sporting event in the country’s history.

It also surpassed the F1 crowd record of 400,000 set at the United States Grand Prix last year, breaking the record for the most people at any Formula 1 grand prix anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic.

Drinks companies have been eager to be part of the action. Heineken was announced as the title sponsor of the event in January 2022.

The brewer used the race to promote its ‘When You Drive Never Drink’ campaign, with Heineken 0.0 trackside branding visible across the circuit.

Idle Hour was the official vodka partner of the Grand Prix.

“We were blown away by the response to this exciting partnership,” the company said. “Our trackside and VIP bars in M-Lane were packed from early Thursday morning and we were proud to see Idle Hour cocktails and the Idle Hour vodka + soda range in hands across Albert Park from over 30 public bars, corporate suites and in participating venues across the city.”

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott said the event was shaping up to be even bigger in 2023, with a crowd of 450,000 expected.

“Last year we had just over 419,000 and this year, based on current ticket sales we’re going to be 128 to 130,000 on the Sunday and Saturday,” Westacott told Sky News Australia.

This year’s drinks partners include Heineken, Red Bull, Jack Daniel’s, Patient Wolf, Idle Hour, Coca Cola, Jim Beam, Canadian Club and Champagne Taittinger.

The 86th Australian Grand Prix will be held at Albert Park in Melbourne from March 30 to April 2.