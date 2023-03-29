Byron Bay Brewery releases Fruit Lagers

Lion has announced the national release of its new Byron Bay Brewery Fruit Lagers, as Australian beer drinkers increasingly look for new flavour alternatives with beer.

Born in Byron Bay and brewed across Australia, the two ‘fruit forward’ brews – Passionfruit Mango and Raspberry – are designed as easy drinking lagers with natural fruit flavours and less bitterness than traditional beer.

Lion said that given the growing popularity of fruit beer, expanding into this category presented an exciting chapter

and natural brand extension for Byron Bay Brewery, offering a sweet spot for drinkers 18 – 34 years old.

Chris Allan, Head of Marketing – Core Beer at Lion Australia, said: “Byron Bay Brewery has a strong base of next generation drinkers, and we know that they are increasingly looking for alcoholic beverages that taste lighter, and feature flavours that are more refreshing than traditional beers, with the versatility to suit different drinking occasions.”

Globally, the fruit beer category was valued at US$317.5 million in 2022. By 2028, the global fruit beer market is projected to reach a valuation of US$379.5 billion, with the Asia-Pacific region projected to grow the fastest at 6.3% annual growth over the next 6 years.

“Byron Bay Brewery has always offered easy drinking and refreshing beverages, and we know that Aussies are going to love this latest burst of flavour courtesy of the new fruit lager range,” Allan said.

The Byron Bay Brewery Fruit Lager range joins the growing portfolio from Byron Bay Brewery including a Premium Lager, and Peach & Mango Seltzer.

Passionfruit Mango and Raspberry Byron Bay Brewery Fruit Lagers are now available in 355ml bottles, 6 packs (RRP from $19.99) and 24 packs (RRP from $56.70) from BWS and Dan Murphy’s nationally.

