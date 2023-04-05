Endeavour Group invests in Fortress gaming venues

Endeavour Group has announced that its endeavourX digital experience arm has invested in Fortress, taking a minority shareholding in the Australian gaming and entertainment business.

Endeavour said the investment from endeavourX will assist Fortress to accelerate the growth of the brand from their original venue in Melbourne, with a brand new venue opening to the public in Sydney this weekend.

“Often referred to as a ‘pub for zoomers’, Fortress Games is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest video gaming and esports entertainment franchise,” Endeavour said.

“In Sydney, the venue is set across almost 3000 square metres with a licensed tavern, arcades, video game booths, board game areas and a state-of-the-art esports arena for gaming tournaments. It’s a similar model in Melbourne, with the flagship store established across 2700 square metres.”

With the capacity for up to 1000 people and a 2am licence on the weekend, Fortress Sydney is hoping to cater for a broad range of patrons.

Unlike Fortress Melbourne, Fortress Sydney has two dining options: a fantasy-themed restaurant called The Tavern, described as ‘straight out of your favourite fantasy story’, and a sci-fi themed bar called 2315.

“You don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate what we’ve done, because we’ve blended the worlds of gaming, entertainment and dining,” CEO and co-founder Jon Satterley told the Daily Telegraph.

“We want 2315 to be the best bar in Sydney. Not the best gamer bar. We’ve raised the bar on experiences. It’s not your average watering hole.”

Fortress Sydney is based in Central Park Mall, 28 Broadway, Chippendale, and will open on 8 April 2023.