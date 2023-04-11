Aussie bartender heads to Altos Tequila sustainability global final

Jeremy Blackmore from Sydney’s Cantina OK! has reached the global final of the Altos Tequila sustainability-focused competition, The Tahona Society Competition.

The final is taking place in Mexico from June 29 to July 1, where Blackmore will compete against 11 other bartenders for the chance to win a $50,000 grant to bring his sustainable initiative to life.

Since October 2022, local finals have taken place across the globe with more than 65+ attendees pitching projects aimed at benefiting staff, customers, the bartending community and/or the environment, in a bid to take their sustainable concept to the global stage at The Tahona Society Competition finale.

Blackmore impressed the judges in the Australian heat of The Tahona Society Competition with his concept, ‘Industry Solar’. Industry Solar would connect collections of small and medium business to Solar Farms initially in the West of NSW.

Blackmore is now undergoing a three-month coaching process with Agenda28 – an award-winning impact design firm originally created at the Harvard Innovation Labs. During this time, he will be required to complete a series of online tasks and digital interviews in which he will receive tailored critiques and advice from Agenda28 Founder Valerie Kramis and Strategic Communication Consultant Luis Espino.

He will also be assisted in developing a clear business plan and communication/presentation strategy before heading to the global finale to put ‘Industry Solar’ to the test against 11 other innovative projects from local winners all over the world.

Carlos Andrés Ramírez, Global Advocacy Manager at Pernod Ricard’s House of Tequila and Co-Founder of The Tahona Society Competition, said: “The standard of entries for this year’s competition has been particularly high, not just from our finalists, but from all 65+ bartenders who entered.

“Each year, we’re overwhelmed with the growing interest in The Tahona Society competition, and the positive influence it is having on the bar industry across the globe. Environmental impact and social welfare are becoming increasingly important, both within bartending and beyond, and so we look forward to welcoming Jeremy Blackmore in Mexico and giving him the chance to make ‘Industry Super’ a reality. Here’s to another successful year!”