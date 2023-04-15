Australian distillers triumph at London Spirits Competition

Australian distillers have stolen the show at the 2023 London Spirits Competition, taking out the overall Best Quality Award, Best RTD, Best Brandy and 25 Gold medals.

London Spirits Competition judges spirits with end consumers in mind. Spirits are rated with three main criteria: quality, value, and packaging. To be a medal winner, Spirits must show a high rating in all three factors with the most weightage on quality.

A record number of entrants this year were vying for the much-coveted bronze, silver, and gold medals, with about 2000 spirits brands entering from more than 80 countries.

“The London Spirits Competition is becoming more widely known in the trade with each passing year, and as a result, we are receiving an increased number of entries,” said Sid Patel, CEO of Beverage Trade Network, which owns and manages the event.

“I have to say I am pleasantly surprised at the increased number of entries this year as the pandemic resulted in many drinks companies putting their NPD on hold and focusing on their core operations instead. This is just a testament to the increasingly good reputation of the competition as word spreads in the industry that we offer something a bit different from other events.”

Young Henrys scoops multiple awards

Young Henrys GIN & TONIC won The Best Quality Award with 97 points at the event. It also won Best in Show Australia and a Gold Medal.

“A refreshing mix of Australian Gin, and signature tonic with hints of pink grapefruit and thyme,” the judges said. “Distilled in Newtown, this RTD boasts herbal notes from the Tasmanian-grown hops, alongside spicy juniper and pepper berries, with a zesty, lemon-myrtle finish.”

Australian distillers create world’s best brandy

Brandy of the Year was Tamborine Mountain Distillery Apricot Brandy at 96 points.

Tamborine Mountain Distillery was founded in 1993 and is the third oldest distillery in Queensland.

“We couldn’t believe it when the email came in from the 2023 London Spirit Competition that our Apricot Brandy Liqueur, made right here in our Hinterland boutique distillery, has taken the BEST BRANDY gold medal among 2000 of the top makers and distillers in the world,” the distillery said.

“What an achievement for Head Distiller Gordon Chalmers and Owner Shumei Hou to add to the overwhelming portfolio of national and international awards, not to mention kudos for Aussie makers to be recognized on the global stage with some of the world’s finest.”

2023 London Spirits Competition winners



Spirit of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points, United Kingdom.

Distillery of the Year: Virginia Distillery Company, United States.

Best Spirit by Value: Dry As A Nun by Distillers Republic at 95 points, Latvia.

Best Spirit by Quality: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia.

Best Spirit by Packaging: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Vodka of the Year: Ukiyo Japanese Rice Vodka by Kirker Greer Spirits at 96 points, Japan.

Rum of the Year: Bodegas Papiamento Rum Caribbean Carnival by Bodegas Papiamento Aruba at 95 points.

Tequila of the Year: Jaja Tequila by Jaja Spirits at 94 points, Mexico.

Gin of the Year: Downpour Scottish Dry Gin by North Uist Distillery at 98 points, United Kingdom.

Whisky of the Year: Courage & Conviction American Single Malt Whisky by Virginia Distillery Company at 98 points, United States.

Brandy of the Year: Apricot Brandy by Tamborine Mountain Distillery at 96 points, Australia.

Liqueur of the Year: De Kuyper Sour Rhubarb Liqueur by De Kuyper at 92 points, Holland.

Cognac of the Year: Courvoisier Cognac XO Royal by Courvoisier at 95 points, France,

Mezcal of the Year: Defrente by Tequila Defrente at 93 points, Mexico.

RTD of the Year: Young Henrys Gin And Tonic by Young Henrys Brewing and Distilling Company at 97 points, Australia

Non-Alcoholic of the Year: Sober – Sober – Whisky 0.0% by Sober Spirits Sas at 92 points, France.,

Australian distillers – Gold medal winners

Young Henrys Gin & Tonic

Tamborine Mountain Distillery Apricot Brandy

Archie Rose White Cane Rum

Ester Spirits Dry Gin

FNQ Rum Co. Platinum

Big River Distilling Mandarin Gin

Brix White Rum

The Farmer’s Wife Autumn Dry Gin

Tread Softly Dry Gin

Cape Grim 666 Original Vodka

Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky Signature

Morris Australian Single Malt Whisky Muscat Barrel

Eventide Hills Distillery Gin

Limoncello Australia Watermelon Mint Gin

Headlands Distilling Company Muscat Cask Whisky

Seabourne Distillery Coastal Dry Gin

Black Rabbit Distillery Signature Gin

Kangaroo Island Distillery Wild Gin

Callington Mill Distillery Fusion Single Malt Whisky

Australian Distilling Co. Bondi Gin

Lawrenny Cellar Collection Port Cask Single Malt Whisky

23RD Street Distillery Mulberry Gin

Larrikin Gin Sunburnt Country

Larrkin Gin Lola

Tread Softly Pink Gin

Headlands Distilling Company Apera Cask Whisky

