Does sustainability matter to consumers in the on-premise?

New data from the CGA by NIQ Australia Consumer Pulse Report shows 77% of consumers are taking sustainability and ethical credentials into account when perusing bar menus.

Yet, 73% agree that both operators and suppliers could be doing more to help combat the negative impact their business has on the environment and the community, making innovations and messaging key focus areas.

Food is an important aspect – over half (52%) decide what food to order based on sustainability and ethical credentials. This also affects the choice of venue for 46% of consumers and drinks choice for two in five consumers.

Interestingly, consumers check for information around sustainability when eating and drinking, with 17% of consumers always checking, 23% checking most of the time and 20% checking sometimes, compared to 15% who only check occasionally and 25% who never check.

The sustainability factors consumers are considering when choosing what food or drinks to order, and at what venue, are locally sourced and produced food and drinks (42%) as the most prominent concern, followed by reduced waste (31%), recycled packaging (26%), and eco-friendly packaging (25%).

The report highlights the fact that consumers feel venues and suppliers should be showing greater concern towards environmental factors. Packaging of products was important with over half (56%) of consumers saying reduced waste should be considered, followed by almost half in favour of recyclable or reusable materials. 40% of consumers are wanting to see greater use of eco-friendly packaging.

Overall, the report indicates overwhelming signs that sustainable and ethical values will continue to play an increasing role in consumer choices regarding the bars, restaurants, and pubs they visit, and what they order when on-site. Making information around current initiatives more accessible, and hard for consumers to ignore will help build those positive brand credentials and sentiment.

James Phillips, Client Solutions Director – APAC said: “Sustainability continues to be a front-of-mind topic influencing consumer interactions with the On Premise. With consumers proactively seeking out information to help inform their choices, it’s a golden opportunity for operators and suppliers to consider their sustainability strategy. All businesses have the opportunity, responsibility and means to play a significant role in combating climate change that can benefit their consumer, their profits and the planet. Drinks suppliers and operators in Australia are no different and can create this win-win-win scenario.”

Download the latest Australia Consumer Pulse Report here – https://cgastrategy.com/australia-on-premise-impact-report-consumer/

Would you sip a cocktail made with chicken feet?

Sydney’s most sustainable bar, Re (pictured main), has been stealing headlines this week for its new cocktail menu, which features ingredients sourced from the 10 most wasted food items: bread, dairy, bananas, rice, chicken and eggs, leafy greens, apples, tomatoes, seafood shells and root vegetables.

And when it comes to reusing chicken, it’s not just any part of the bird, its the feet being turned into cocktail creations.

“We’re not doing it for the shock and awe value of putting chicken feet on the menu,” owner Matt Whiley said. “We have the opportunity to show that we’re using chicken feet and it’s delicious, and if you try you will like it.”

The new cocktail list features:

Leafy Greens – Ketel One, beetroot wine, infinity lead distillate, cheese whey garum

Root Vegetables – Hay Ketel One, Mr Black X Re Coffee Liqueur, caramelised carrot and potato coffee

Chicken – Ketel One, chicken feet caramel, muscat, black garlic vinegar, cascara

Dairy: Ketel One, whey marshmallow, parsnip honey mead, chawanmushi

Seafood Shells: Tanqueray, oyster shell amazake, black Granny Smith apple, waste wine vermouth, martini caviar

Rice: Ketel One, Marlivale Farm broken rice, banana, whiskey

Bread: Wattleseed, cacao husk, bread milk, pumpkin seed espuma

Bananas: Bacardi Blanco, banana skin aperitif, poppy seed, black apple vinegar

Apples: Johnnie Walker Black, lacto apple, banana butter, Lucky Kwong sake, muscat

Tomatoes: Tanqueray, tomatoboshi, koji cured banana skin vermouth

