Archie Rose & Booktopia collaborate on The Writer’s Gin

Archie Rose has crafted a limited release gin, The Writer’s Gin, alongside a book bundle from Australian bookstore Booktopia.

The Writer’s Gin exudes notes of Australian peach, native thyme, raspberry and lemon myrtle botanicals.

Gin lovers who place an order for the Archie Rose Book Club pack will receive a bottle of The Writer’s Gin, a bookmark designed by Evi-O Studio, and two books – Birnam Wood by Eleanor Catton and The Bookbinder of Jericho by Pip Williams. If they upgrade they can add on a glassware set by Maison Balzac.

To celebrate The Writers Gin launch, Archie Rose is also hosting a book club event at The Library Bar within the State Library of NSW on 25 July 2023. Tickets to the book club starring special guest, Michael Williams are also available exclusively through the Archie Rose website.

The label design artwork features a quote from iconic author Helen Garner that says: “Every page of writing is the result of a thousand tiny decisions and desperate acts of will”, in testament to the agony and ecstasy of writing and to the authors who persist.

Tickets to the in-person event will not be included in the purchase of The Writer’s Gin + books bundle and are to be purchased separately here. Guests are also welcome to purchase tickets to the event without an initial gin purchase.

The Writer’s Gin has an RRP of $89 and is available online via the Archie Rose website, as well as at the Cellar Door in Roseberry, NSW. The books and Maison Balzac sets are exclusive to the Archie Rose website.