Sydney Whisky Week returns

Sydney Whisky Week is back for its third year, a celebration of whisky bringing together some of the city’s best bars and distillers for a festival of tastings and events.

The event, which is a partnership between The Whisky List and Man of Many, is being held from 10-20 May 2023. It aims to create the ultimate playground for whisky lovers in one of the world’s best cities.

The week will culminate with The Whisky Show Sydney on 20 May. Celebrating its 12th year, The Whisky Show was founded on a simple idea to share with people new, boutique and exceptional whiskies. The Whisky Show Sydney will be held at Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks. It includes 100+ different whiskies from all over the world including Scotland, United States, Australia and World Whiskies. Last tickets are available here.

Sydney Whisky Week participants can download The Whisky List app and take a self-guided walking tour of some of Sydney’s best bars, including Grain Bar, Doss House, Alfy’s Bar and The Roosevelt. At each participating bar, they will receive a free pour of whisky from each of the partner brands – Glen Moray, Glenmorangie, Waterford and Manly Spirits Coastal Stone – with every purchase of a featured Sydney Whisky Week cocktail.

Last year’s event had over 1200 participants and this year’s festival promises to be even bigger according to co-founder of The Whisky List Oliver Maruda.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Sydney Whisky Week back in 2023,” he said. “This event is not just about whisky; it’s about celebrating our city’s rich culture and community spirit. We can’t wait to see everyone out and about, exploring the city and enjoying some fantastic whisky at our top bars across the city.”

In addition to the free pours at participating bars, each sponsor brand will also be hosting exclusive ticketed tasting events throughout Sydney Whisky Week. It’s an event not to be missed for both seasoned whisky lovers and those new to the world of whisky. And with World Whisky Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect way to kick off the celebrations.

Participating venues

● Grain Bar

● The Doss House

● Alfy’s Bar

● The Roosevelt

Participating brands

● Glenmorangie

● Glen Moray

● Waterford

● Manly Spirits Coastal Stone

Offering more than just free pours at participating bars, each sponsor brand will also be hosting exclusive ticketed tasting events throughout Sydney Whisky Week.

Four Courses with Aussie Whisky, featuring Manly Spirits Coastal Stone Italian Luxe Trio

Four-course dinner paired with cocktail & five Australian single malt whiskies.

Venue: The Roosevelt

Date: Wednesday 10 May

Start time: 7pm

Ticket price: $85

Tickets here.

Delicious & Wonderful, Whisky & Desserts with Glenmorangie

Five Single Malt Scotch Whiskies paired with bespoke desserts by Grain Bar Four Seasons Head Chef.

Venue: Grain Bar

Date: Tuesday 16 May

Start time: 6:30pm

Price: $95

Tickets here

Six Single Malt Scotch Whiskies & cocktail masterclass with decadent food pairings

Tasting with Glen Moray Global Ambassador Iain Allan and award-winning Bartender Millie Tang.

Venue: Alfy’s Bar

Date: Wednesday 17 May

Start time: 7pm

Price: $65

Tickets here

Farm to Table Irish Whisky Masterclass with Waterford’s James Cowan

Five Single Malt Irish Whiskies masterclass presented by international guest Waterford Global Brand

Ambassador James Cowan

Venue: The Doss House

Date: Thursday 18 May

Session times: 6pm, 7:30pm or 9pm (run approx 1 hour)

Price: $55

Tickets here