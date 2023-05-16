DNA Distillery has teamed up with Marrickville restaurant Baba’s Place to introduce the world’s first Rakija & Tonic in a can to Australian consumers.

Distilled from fermented fruit, rakija (pronounced ra-ki-ya) is popular in the Balkan and Slavic regions of Eastern Europe. DNA Distillery uses chemical-free, organic, hand-picked Australian shiraz grapes from the Hilltops region in southern NSW to create its spirit. The result is a spirit that is delicate on the palette with subtle fruity undertones and a crisp fresh finish, which won Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Co-founders – and cousins – James and Monique Sutevski work closely on every step in the rakija-making process to ensure the finished product remains true to its roots. The pair are first-generation Macedonian-Australians, who come from a lineage of five generations of rakija distillers

“DNA Distillery is the legacy of our ancestors; a tradition passed down from generation to generation, from Europe to Australia,” they said.

“Our Dedo’s recipe was so famous in the village that people would travel by foot for the chance to taste it. We are so thrilled to be the world’s first to launch our Rakija & Tonic in a can and feel this is the perfect beverage for any party, family gathering, or event!”

DNA Distillery Rakija cans are available in a 4-pack for $29.00; a 16-pack for $109.00 through the DNA Distillery website www.dnadistillery.com