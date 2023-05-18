Beer recalled due to excessive alcohol content

Fortitude Brewing Company has recalled its Pacer Beer due to it undergoing a second fermentation process.

As a result it contains excessive alcohol and carbonation may cause illness if consumed.

The light ale is described as being a medium-bodied, full-flavoured beer with notes of passionfruit and citrus.

Products in both the six and 24 packs could be affected, with best before periods of 15/02/2024 and 16/02/2024.

The recalled beer has been available for sale at Fortitude Brewing Co. and Dan Murphy’s in Queensland.

The Food Standards board has advised that consumers should not drink or open this product and should dispose of it safely. It says consumers should contact Fortitude Brewing Company for safe disposal instructions and to arrange for reimbursement.

The brewery can be contacted either on 0491 737 503 or via their website www.fortitudebrewing.com.au​.

Fortitude Brewing was founded in 2012. Brisbane-based Catchment Brewing Co. purchased the brewery in 2022.