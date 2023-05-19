Vivid Sydney adds drinks experiences to its line-up

Vivid Sydney’s new pillar, Vivid Food, has delivered a sizzling smorgasbord of a program for its inaugural year, including a sensational drinks line-up.

International culinary greats and homegrown superstars, combined with iconic dining establishments and pop-up foodie experiences, are set to deliver the ingredients to make Vivid Food a feast for all the senses.

Here are some of the drinks experiences that will be on offer …

Vivid Residence

One of the world’s most revered and award-winning chefs, Daniel Humm of three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park in New York City (World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ number-one restaurant in 2017 and the world’s first three Michelin-starred vegan restaurant) will be in Sydney with his team.

Taking over one of the city’s most iconic harbourside venues, two-hatted Aria Sydney, Humm will create a unique dining experience for a two-week residency (6 June to 17 June), bringing his visionary approach to plant-based dining to Australia for the first time. Humm will champion NSW produce alongside his crew and Aria Sydney’s team, led by Matt Moran and chef Thomas Gorringe.

Humm and the teams will create two different menus available with a nine-course tasting menu for dinner, as well as a shorter tasting menu for lunch.

Bespoke beverage pairings will also be available.

Vivid Sydney Dinner

Following a sell-out event in 2022, the Vivid Sydney Dinner returns to the Ivy Ballroom, fusing Light, Music and Ideas into a special feast created by renowned Merivale Executive Chef Ben Greeno and powerhouse chef and author Danielle Alvarez.

Greeno and Alvarez will create a menu that celebrates their shared love of NSW’s fresh seasonal produce, served alongside paired wines. And it wouldn’t be the Vivid Sydney Dinner without world-class immersive lighting, inspired by nature and served to your table.

Host Eddie Perfect will guide guests through a night of music, art, nature and more, featuring performances from Eddie, alt-pop singer Montaigne, African fusion artist Julian Belbachir, and beloved vocal powerhouse Christine Anu, plus Australia’s ‘First Lady of House’ Kate Monroe on the decks.

Vivid Rooftop Experience in Aster Bar

Perched 32 floors above Sydney Harbour, rooftop bar Aster boasts breathtaking 270-degree views of Vivid Sydney that can be enjoyed during a spectacular three-course menu paired with cocktails to match, overseen by InterContinental Sydney’s executive chef Matt Hart.

Vivid Fire Kitchen

Vivid Fire Kitchen will bring together Sydney’s hottest dining concepts with local and internationally-acclaimed pitmasters and a collection of the finest NSW producers, curated drinks and fire-inspired cocktails for three weeks of flame-fuelled festivities.

Primal cooking will meet modern luxury as the world’s best pitmasters join Sydney’s favourite chefs for a mouth-watering feast. Grab a spot by the fire to catch demos from Lennox Hastie of three-hatted Firedoor, MasterChef Australia 2021 Runner Up Pete Campbell, Dave Pynt from Michelin-starred Burnt Ends in Singapore and Pip Sumbak’s beautiful and immersive food experience combining local produce and raw fire cooking. Or work up an appetite watching World BBQ Champion Sterling Smith and Pitmaster Brazil founder Daniel Lee take to the coals, plus Aussie-born celebrity pitmaster Jess Pryles who will be bringing her innovative Texan flair to smoking and grilling.

A line-up of street food heroes, trailblazing restaurants and innovative dining concepts will sate atttendees’ hunger, with Nola Smokehouse & Bar and Alibi Bar & Dining at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, serving up delicious dishes.

Wash all this goodness down with a signature Fire + Ice cocktail, topped with a flaming marshmallow and served in an edible ice cup, or Tempus Two wines, 4 Pines Brewing Co. and Unexpected Guest gins, among other leading local producers.

When the sweet cravings call, head to the hot chocolate and marshmallow bar for a warming treat or drop by Mr Black for an espresso martini pick me up.

HERE NOW

Mary’s Co-Founders Jake Smyth and Kenny Graham will present HERE NOW, a day-to-night festival of food, wine, music and art at Macquarie Place Park on June 11.

The ticketed 18+ Vivid Sydney event will be co-curated by drinks journalist and P&V Wine and Liquor Merchants co-founder Mike Bennie, and acclaimed farmer and restaurateur Palisa Anderson.

“HERE NOW is a call for togetherness and exploration of our shared stories and common points of connection through the worlds of food, music, booze and art,” said Smyth.

“The purest, most powerful and enduring of human experiences are shared, whether through song, around cooking fires or in the euphoria of drink. Together we will swirl these uniquely human explorations of connection, creating a moment that is uniquely Here and Now.”

Graham added: “The greatest parties are usually at your house, where you get to play a part in every aspect of the event. We’re trying to bring a bit of that to HERE NOW. The music, the cooking, the enjoyment should all feed into each other and it’s the greatest achievement when everyone feels that they played a part in the final product.”

Bennie said: “What a coup that we now have a bounty of inner city and proximate-to-Sydney-metro artisan winemakers, brewers, distillers and drinks producers to enhance our worlds and deliver colour to Here Now. The focus for the Here Now festival and gathering is on the contemporary mores of Sydney, so there will be a strong reflection in the drinks producers and beverages available to taste and consume – exciting, progressive, diverse, authentic liquids from locals who are reconfiguring Sydney’s cultural image. Oh, and they’re delicious.”

Drinks producers taking part include:

P&V Baller Bar

Wildflower Brewing, Marrickville craft brewery

Frankly, Wine By Bob, Blue Mountains winery

Black Snake Distillery, Narrabri agave distillery

Benson & The Mooch, South Coast NSW winemakers

Wine by Mem, Hunter Valley winemaker

Sabi Wabi, Hunter Valley winemaker

Lily Fields Distilling Co, Inner West distillery

Heaps Normal, non-alc brewery

Ghiddy, Marrickville non-alc winery

Vivid Sydney runs from Friday 26 May to Saturday 17 June 2023. Find out more about Vivid Sydney drinks events here: vividsydney.com/event/food