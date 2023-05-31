Nightlife drives recovery of Australian cities

Nightlife and weekend events are leading the recovery of cities across Australia post-pandemic according to new data released by the Tourism & Transport Forum (TTF).

TTF CEO Margy Osmond said the total number of people in CBDs across Australia has improved significantly since last year, returning closer to pre-pandemic levels in all five capital cities measured, though weekends are still outperforming weekdays.

“Visitors, not workers, are driving this recovery,” she said. “Their enthusiasm to explore and experience each city’s offerings is what’s propelling their revival.

“This data shows how important it is to keep investing in our arts, entertainment and hospitality industries, as well as supporting major events. These sectors play a pivotal role in revitalising our cities and contributing to their overall recovery.”

The latest DSpark report, commissioned by TTF, analysed anonymised and aggregated mobility data to examine the movement of the Australian adult population across the Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth CBDs during April 2023.

Perth leads Aussie CBD recovery

The total number of people visiting or working in Perth’s CBD has effectively returned to pre-pandemic levels, increasing to 97% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023, up from 85% of pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

Perth is the most recovered of the five largest Australian cities for levels of total visitation and CBD workers in April 2023, though Perth was also the least impacted by the pandemic.

There are more people in Perth’s CBD on the weekend than before the pandemic on average (109%), while on weekdays, visitation is at 94% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Perth’s CBD, weekend nights have experienced the greatest recovery compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, followed by early weekday mornings.

The number of people in Perth’s CBD from 9-10pm on weekends is 130% of pre-pandemic levels, whilst the number of people from 3-5am weekdays is 112% in April 2023.

Sydney weekends return to pre-pandemic levels

The total number of people visiting or working in Sydney’s CBD is at 77% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023, an increase from 67% of pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

Weekend visits are driving the recovery of Sydney’s CBD, with the number of people on weekends returning to 100% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023.

Weekday visitation has not recovered as quickly, with the number of people at 80% of pre- pandemic levels in April 2023.

In Sydney’s CBD, early mornings have experienced the greatest recovery compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, for both weekdays and weekends. The number of people in Sydney’s CBD from 4-6am on weekends is 122% of pre-pandemic levels while the number of people from 3-5am weekdays is 119% in April 2023.

Melbourne’s late night recovery

The total number of people visiting or working in Melbourne’s CBD is at 78% of pre- pandemic levels in April 2023, an increase from 71% of pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

The average number of people in Melbourne’s CBD on the weekend is effectively back at pre-pandemic levels (101%), but on weekdays, visitation has not recovered as quickly, still at 75% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Melbourne’s CBD, late evenings have experienced the greatest recovery compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, for both weeknights and weekends.

The number of people in Melbourne’s CBD from 9pm to midnight on weekends is 114% of pre-pandemic levels, whilst the number of people from 9-11pm weekdays is 103% in April 2023.

Big recovery for Brisbane weekdays

The total number of people visiting or working in Brisbane’s CBD was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023, an increase from 74% of pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

The average number of people in Brisbane’s CBD on the weekend is at 89% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023 and on weekdays, is at 88% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Brisbane’s CBD, early mornings have experienced the greatest recovery compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, for both weekdays and weekends.

The number of people in Brisbane’s CBD from 5-6am weekdays is 102% of pre-pandemic levels, while the number of people from 5-7am on weekends is 98% of pre-pandemic levels in April 2023.

Adelaide nightlife thriving

The total number of people visiting or working in Adelaide’s CBD was at 94% of pre- pandemic levels in April 2023, an increase from 86% of pre-pandemic levels in July 2022.

There are more people in Adelaide’s CBD on the weekend than before the pandemic on average (104%), but on weekdays, visitation is at 93% of pre-pandemic levels.

In Adelaide’s CBD, late evenings have experienced the greatest recovery compared to pre-COVID-19 levels, for both weeknights and weekends.

The number of people in Adelaide’s CBD from 10pm to midnight on weekends is 122% of pre-pandemic levels, while the number of people from 10pm to midnight weekdays is 111% in April 2023.

