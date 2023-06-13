Asahi CEO announces surprise resignation

Asahi Beverages has announced that its Group CEO Robert Iervasi is leaving the business, effective immediately.

After 16 years with the business, Asahi said Iervasi had decided it was time for a break to spend more time with his family for personal reasons and to enjoy a career break.

Roland van Bommel, Chairman of Asahi Holdings Australia, said: “Robert joined Asahi Beverages in 2006 and during this time he worked across many aspects of the business. In 2019, he was promoted to Group CEO of our Oceania business.

“Robert played a critical role in the successful integration of Carlton & United Breweries and the Oceania business has delivered consistent business results under his leadership.

“We wish Robert and his family all the very best for the future.

“Asahi Beverages is delighted to announce that we have appointed Amanda Sellers, our Group Chief Financial Officer, as our interim Group CEO Oceania, effective immediately, whilst we work through a permanent replacement for this role. Amanda is

an incredibly talented leader and we are fortunate to have her as our interim CEO.”

Iervasi led key acquisitions for Asahi, including Allpress Espresso in 2021, and premium adult soft drink brand StrangeLove in 2022. He also led the company in its collaboration with Pact Group, Cleanaway Waste Management, and Coco-Cola Europacific Partners to form Circular Plastics Australia (PET) in 2020. The joint venture has built a $45 million recycling facility in Albury, NSW, with the capacity to recycle the equivalent of one billion 600ml PET plastic bottles every year.

“Our consumers can now have increased confidence that when they dispose of their plastic water or soft drink bottle, it will be recycled instead of going to landfill,” Iervasi said.

“It’s not every day that drinks companies announce they’re building a new recycling plant but we want to help create meaningful change.”

