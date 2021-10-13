Houghton celebrates 185 years with vintage release

Houghton is marking its 185th anniversary with its very first vintage release this month, unveiling its latest Icon wines:

the 2019 Jack Mann Cabernet Sauvignon, 2019 Gladstones Cabernet Sauvignon and 2019 CW Ferguson Cabernet Malbec.



The 2021 Houghton Vintage Release brings to life not only the varietal characteristics of the pristine Frankland River and Margaret River regions but also the people who, and the stories that, have built the winery since its inception in 1836.

Houghton Senior Winemaker Courtney Treacher said: “For over 185 years Houghton has been producing wines that are unique expressions of Western Australia’s idyllic landscape. Houghton’s inaugural 2021 collection is a stellar line-up of premium wines from the 2019 vintage, a result of careful craftsmanship and a combination of new and old winemaking techniques. I am immensely proud to have created these wines, following in the footsteps of such accomplished winemakers before me.”

The Langton’s Classified flagship Jack Mann Cabernet Sauvignon is named after Houghton’s legendary winemaker who was at the winery’s helm for 51 consecutive vintages. The 2019 release of this quintessential West Australian drop is sourced from a single vineyard in Frankland River. It features intense notes of dark forest fruits, blackberry, plum skin and dark chocolate characters, with subtle bay leaf, tobacco and mint overlays. It will enjoy a long cellaring life and is one to open on a special occasion in 15-20 years.

The 2019 Gladstones Cabernet Sauvignon honours renowned viticulturist and long-standing Houghton supporter Dr John Gladstones. It has notes of cassis, plum and milk chocolate come through in this intensely full-bodied red, complemented by a palate of cassis, dark berry fruits and tobacco. French oak maturation adds pastry, vanillin and subtle spices. This is a wine built to age gracefully with careful cellaring for up to 15 years.

The 2019 CW Ferguson Cabernet Malbec showcases the outstanding potential of Frankland River. With an intensely aromatic bouquet of mulberry, cassis and plum pudding, this 2019 vintage is complex on the nose. It displays a full-flavoured palate with bramble fruit, dark chocolate and firm yet fine tannins. It will reach its peak drinking potential with cellaring between 15-20 years.

The latest release Icons are already earning recognition within the global wine community. Recent accolades include the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards: 2019 Jack Mann Cabernet Sauvignon (93 Points – Silver); 2019 Gladstones Cabernet Sauvignon (92 Points – Silver) and 2019 C.W. Ferguson Cabernet Malbec (91 Points – Silver).

The Houghton 2021 Vintage Collection:

2019 Jack Mann Cabernet Sauvignon | RRP $174.99

2019 Gladstones Cabernet Sauvignon | RRP $99.99

2019 C.W. Ferguson Cabernet Malbec | RRP $77.99

From October 21, the Houghton 2021 vintage collection wines are available in major and select independent retailers

nationwide or online at www.houghton-wines.com.au