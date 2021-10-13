New releases

Naked Life launches non-alcoholic canned cocktails

Sugar-free soda and iced tea specialist Naked Life has unveiled a new RTD range of non-alcoholic canned cocktails and amber spirit-inspired mixed drinks.

Available across Woolworths, selected Coles stores and 300 United Petrol locations, the cocktails have already rocketed to the No.2 position of best-selling brand within the non-alcoholic category within two weeks of launch and preamble the upcoming launch of a range of 700ml non-alcoholic spirits.

The release of Naked Life canned cocktails comes as the latest figures show the non-alcoholic sector is growing +2.9% in 2020/21, according to the 2021 IWSR Drinks Market Analysis No- and Low-Alcohol Strategic Study.

“Non-alcoholic beverages are a fast-growing category in the drinks industry in Australia,” said Woolworths’s beverage category manager Anthony Pipikios.

The RTD range has seen a huge 11 SKUs hit supermarket shelves and comes as demand grows in Australia for healthier drink alternatives. Crafted with a distinct blend of distilled botanicals, each Naked Life product contains zero sugar and is alcohol free.

“We want Australians to enjoy a drink which has the unmistakable taste of a cocktail without the alcohol, sugar or high calories,” says founder and CEO David Andrew. “We worked with a select team to craft each batch with a carefully distilled blend of botanicals and ingredients.

“We recognized the need for non-alcoholic alternatives within Australia when we created Naked Life two years ago. Since then, we have seen a major shift in Australian drinking culture with more people demanding more alcohol-free options than ever before but still wanting to have a good time. So we have created a non-alcoholic product offering that doesn’t compromise the taste of a cocktail, unlike others in the market.”

Flavours include the award-winning Margarita, Yuzu Sake and Wimbledon Spritz (which all picked up medals Melbourne International Spirits Festival) as well as the unique to the category amber range of Canadian Rye Dry & Lime and more will be available.

