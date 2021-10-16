Two Aussies up for International Gin Producer of the Year

Two Australian gin distillers received exciting news this week – Never Never Distilling Co and Four Pillars Gin have both been shortlisted for International Gin Producer of the Year at the 2021 International Wine & Spirits Competition.

They join Hernö Gin, Nao Spirits & Beverages and The Kyoto Distillery as finalists in the category.

“To receive a nomination in what’s widely regarded as the top spirits competition in the world is an amazing feeling – especially being placed among some of our distilling heroes,” Never Never (team pictured main) said.

⁠

“A special shout-out to our mates at Four Pillars Gin for their nomination as well. We’re incredibly fortunate to have an industry that champions generosity and support – and the legends at Four Pillars have always been there to offer guidance along the way. They’ll be hard to beat, but we love to see the representation from Australian gin – taking two of the five international nominations this year is a huge achievement.

⁠

“Our distillery was founded on the principles of fearlessness and placing flavour above all else. Four years later, to see those principles recognised on the global stage is, well – let’s just say we’re glad that we backed ourselves in.⁠”

Four Pillars has been nominated for the third consecutive year for the trophy and won it in both 2019 and 2020. The distiller said it was thrilled to be going for the hat trick.

We’ve proudly taken out this title for the last two years so to be back in the running for a third year is both humbling and a little overwhelming,” Four Pillars said. “Our little gin brand from Healesville continues to stand up on the international stage and shine, courtesy of our amazing team, who keep pushing boundaries and quality, even with the challenge of the longest lockdown in the world.

“We’re in great company with the names on this year’s list. And while we surely can’t win it three years running we’ll be cheering on our mates at Hernö Gin and The Kyoto Distillery and cheering even louder for our Aussie gin mates and all-round legends at Never Never Distilling Co.”

Good luck to the distilleries, we’ll be cheering you both on when the winners are announced in the first week of November.

Four Pillars releases G&Ts in cans