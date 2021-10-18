Aperol is shouting Aussies 100,000 Spritzes

As NSW celebrates reuniting with friends and family after 114 days of lockdown, Campari is marking the moment by shouting 100,000 Aperol Spritzes.

From October 18, Aussies can order a pair of Aperol Spritzes to share with a friend at their favourite bar, venue or restaurant, and Aperol will cover the cost of one of them up to the value of $20. Picnic-goers, or those who prefer to enjoy a Aperol Spritz at home, can purchase two ready-to-serve packs from a bottle shop and redeem one of the packs up to the value of $24.

The ‘Celebrating Togetherness’ initiative is designed to help people enjoy moments together face-to-face while also supporting local venues, with the offer running until January 2, 2022.

Stefano Catino from Maybe Sammy’s Bar in Sydney said: “We have been waiting for this moment to open our doors and get our patrons back together again, I’m sure all venues across NSW are feeling the same. We are getting back to what we love … creating unforgettable shared moments and welcoming back friends, old and new. It’s an exciting time for our industry and I can think of 100,000 reasons people should celebrate coming together with an Aperol Spritz this summer.”

Paolo Marinoni, Marketing Director for Aperol, said: “Life is better when we can celebrate with our loved ones, in person. As hospitality opens in Sydney and across NSW, we wanted to play a part in celebrating being together again with an Aperol Spritz on us. Enjoy a drink with a friend at your favourite bar, venue or restaurant or enjoy an Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve pack from a bottle shop at an outdoor occasion. Each drink represents two people reconnecting – a joy shared is a joy doubled. Salute!”

Aperol supports hospitality revival

Aperol’s parent company, Campari, has been helping to support Australian hospitality venues over the past 18 months and says it’s exciting to see the industry finally getting back on its feet after extended lockdowns.

Through an initiative called Shaken Not Broken, it helped provide a range of chef-cooked, pre-packaged meals free of charge to members of the hospitality industry who lost their livelihood during the crisis. It also supported businesses to get back on their feet by offering tools and resources to bottle and sell their cocktails.

“From Shaken Not Broken last year, to Celebrating Togetherness this year, Campari Group will always stand strong with the hospitality industry and support where we can,” Marinoni said. “The essence of this campaign is to provide 100,000 Aperol Spritz to Australians, to encourage the nation to head out to their local venues and create enjoyable memories with friends and loved ones while doing so.

“Each state has had its own unique challenges to overcome over the past couple of years; we are looking forward to the reopening of venues after an extremely challenging time for some. It is our hope that the Celebrating Togetherness project will encourage Aussies to visit their favourite bar, pub, or restaurant around the nation, to reconnect with those close to them … and of course celebrate with an Aperol Spritz in hand.”

Marinoni said he’s expecting it to be an Aperol-filled summer in Australia.

“Aperol has a strong connection to the summer season and a rich history of being at the heart of celebratory moments,” he explained. “Celebrating Togetherness provides an opportunity to bring individuals together to make up for time spent apart.”

Marinoni said ready to serve packs of Aperol Spritz have been proving popular with consumers since they were released in Australia earlier this year.

“Our drinkers have been very vocal asking us to increase our pack from three serves to four serves, considering the social nature of the Aperol occasion,” he said. “We have listened to our drinkers and the new Aperol Ready to Serve pack has just hit shelves.

“With summer nearly upon us, and friends and families reuniting across the country, we are expecting the convenience of the Aperol Spritz Ready to Serve packs to continue to grow in appeal.”

To redeem the cost of one spritz from your purchase of two, up to the value of $20 for on-premise purchases and up to the value of $24 for ready to serve, simply register online here to enjoy an Aperol Spritz on the house, now until January 2, 2022. Terms and conditions apply.

