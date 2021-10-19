This by-the-glass sparkling wine innovation is a game changer

Coravin is revolutionising by-the-glass sparkling wine service with the release of its Coravin Sparkling System and opening pop-up Champagne bar in London.

After eight years in development, the Coravin Sparkling System is the first universal fit solution to preserve the effervescence and flavours of sparkling wine after single-glass service. Its Sparkling Stopper locks securely on any half-bottle, 75cl bottle or Magnum, while the Sparkling Charger injects carbon dioxide into the bottle after the wine is served, to prevent the bubbles from dissipating.



The Coravin Sparkling System is also expected to have an economic benefit for restaurants and bars by virtually eliminating the risk of waste, while making prestige Champagne more accessible to consumers.

Coravin is best known for its wine preservation system that extends the life of a bottle after a single glass service through the injection of inert gas. Until recently, it was only available for still wines but, after extensive testing in collaboration with the Maisons of the Moët Hennessy Group – which include Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot, Ruinart and Moët & Chandon – Coravin Sparkling was created. It ensures the integrity of the finest bottles of Champagne and sparkling wine weeks after the first glass has been served.

Coravin Sparkling™ Wine Preservation System

Didier Mariotti, Cellar Master of Veuve Cliquot, said: “The Coravin Sparkling System is able to wonderfully preserve the flavours and mouthfeel of our Champagne for several weeks. It is the first product of its kind to perform at this level.”

Coravin has announced a strategic partnership Moët Hennessy as the Official Preservation Partner of Moët Hennessy Champagnes. Together they hope revolutionize by-the-glass consumption of Champagne and sparkling wines in Australia and around the world. The partners want to ensure that customers have the opportunity to drink the finest Champagnes and sparkling wines by the glass, focusing on restaurants, wine bars and all establishments where top quality wines are consumed.

“Our mission is and always has been to craft great experiences for our consumers,” said Philippe Schaus, President & CEO of Moët Hennessy. “he new Coravin system will enable more Champagne lovers to discover and enjoy exceptional bottles. Indeed, it will allow our gastronomy partners and the finest bars and clubs to offer our different Champagne brands and expressions by the glass while, over several days or weeks, keeping them fresh and sparkling.”

Christopher Ladd, Coravin CEO, added. “Coravin’s aim is to make fine wines and Champagne more accessible by facilitating by-the- glass options. As a relatively young company, to have the recognised world leader in Champagne and luxury sparkling wines not only support but adopt our technology is extraordinary.”

The company anticipates there will be strong demand in Australia for the system.

“With such high anticipation from our Australian customers and trade partners, we know there is a strong desire for this premium device,” said Gary Olasz, Market Director for Coravin Australia and New Zealand. “We can’t wait for sparkling enthusiasts and venue owners across the nation to experience Coravin’s latest innovation.”

The Coravin Sparkling System is available internationally for at-home and professional use.

Coravin launches Champagne bar in London

Coravin is also opening a pop-up wine bar in London – The Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar – on November 2, until January 2022.

Taking a by-the-glass approach to serving drinks, the pop-up venue at Lancashire Court in Mayfiair will offer the UK’s largest range of Champagne and sparkling wine options, as well as 300 types of wine curated by wine consultant and Master Sommelier, Xavier Rousset. Prices for a glass will range from £8 to £850.

Ladd told 2Chill : “We are thrilled to be opening our first ever bricks and mortar Coravin Wine & Bubbles Bar in the exciting city of London in a few weeks.

“We look forward to showcasing how Coravin can open up the experience of wine exploration within our own venue and we’ll be serving some of the world’s best wine and Champagne, yet serving everything by the glass. Coravin is all about wine exploration, allowing people to sample more, savour more, enjoy more.

“Our mantra is to not be restricted by traditional measurements or inhibited by the price of the full bottle. Guests can try everything from Krug or a glass of Blanc de Blanc before moving on to a Barolo or a Bordeaux.”

Sparkling options include Dom Perignon, Veuve Fourny, Egly Ouriet and Bereche, as well as a number of English sparkling options, plus wines like Chateau Petrus, Vega Sicilia and the ‘Super Tuscan’ Sassicaia.

The space will be styled after a classic ‘ cave à vin’ with an intimate table and banquette seating encased floor to ceiling with open shelves and glass-fronted fridges, plus an outdoor terrace with café-style tables, heaters and blankets.

