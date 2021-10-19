Squealing Pig Rosé launches in magnums

What’s better than sipping a glass rosé on a spring afternoon? Opening a magnum of pink wine to share with friends. Squealing Pig has announced it’s launching Pinot Noir Rosé in striking 1.5 litre magnum-sized, screen-printed bottles.

Available for on-premise customers, the magnums are a great option for making a statement at parties and for sharing at gatherings of four or more people. A magnum is twice the size of a regular bottle, at 1.5 litres it contains around 16 glasses of wine.

Squealing Pig has enjoyed double digit growth year on year since its inception and is growing +13% in value compared to a year ago. According to Treasury Wine Estates, much of this success stems from Squealing Pig Pinot Noir Rosé 750ml, Australia’s No.1 rosé in value and volume.

The critics love it too. The 750ml 2021 vintage won GOLD at both the 2021 Royal Queensland Show and the 2021 Best Wine of the World Competition.

According to Angus Lilley, Chief Marketing Officer & General Manager Sales ANZ, Treasury Premium Brands, Squealing Pig has been a hit with wine consumers since its launch in 2010.

“This brand has some magic to it,” he said. “It’s a combination of elements, the pack, the name, the quality of the wine. They are resonating with consumers. I think we are very conscious of how we bring the brand to market. It’s a combination of elements, the pack, the name, the quality of the wine.”

