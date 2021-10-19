Hawke’s Brewing holds race to the pub

Following NSW reaching its 70% vaccination target and hospitality venues across the state reopening, Hawke’s Brewing Co staged a race to celebrate the milestone moment.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese officiated the start of the ‘Race You to the Pub’ event, which was held outside Marrickville Bowling Club and attended by friends, family and staff at Hawke’s Brewing.

It comes off the back of a six-week drive for vaccination uptake by the beer company co-founded by Bob Hawke, following the

launch of a street mural featuring the former prime minister at its Marrickville-based brewery.

With Hawke’s being among the first businesses to voice a message around vaccination uptake, the company’s founders are keen to see the whole nation, not just NSW, finish the race.

“As Australians, we’re incredibly proud to have seen so many roll up their sleeves and do their bit to help carry us all to the other side of a pandemic that has impacted businesses, families and the very culture we cherish in this country,” says co-founder Nathan Lennon.

“We’re hoping to see not just NSW but all the states smash through their 80% target, so we can finally celebrate as a nation. Maybe the PM should give us the next day off. It’s what Hawkie would have done.”

Having activated various initiatives throughout lockdown, Hawke’s has thrown its support behind the hospitality industry, aiming to raise $10,000 in donations for Tip Jar’s Hospitality Relief Fund. Those who wish to unlock donations for the Australian Hospitality Relief Fund can head to the Hawke’s Brewing Instagram Page (@hawkesbrewingco) where information is detailed on the mural post.

The 10-metre mural that inspired the race will continue to be used by the artist for on-going art projects, and will stay in place until the 80% vaccination target is reached.

