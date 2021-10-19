Shane Warne celebrates triple win at Australian Gin Awards

International cricketer turned businessman Shane Warne is celebrating International Gin & Tonic Day with a triple win for his premium gin brand SevenZeroEight at the 2021 Australian Gin Awards.

SevenZeroEight 43% Classic Dry Gin won a Gold award for the second time running, the mid-strength gin-like spirit SevenZeroEight 23% LIGHT won a Silver award, and SevenZeroEight RESERVE, a limited edition shiraz barrel gin, won a Bronze award.

SevenZeroEight was launched in 2019 and is named after the legendary 708 wickets Warne took at Test level.

“It is a great honour to receive recognition by the industry’s leading experts,” Warne said. “Our team in WA strives for quality, consistency and sustainability with all our products in the collection and I could not be more proud of their achievements in this year’s Australian Gin Awards. If you haven’t had a chance to give SevenZeroEight Gin a try, I hope you do soon, it really is something special.”

International Gin and Tonic Day recognises one of the world’s most famous drinks on October 19. According to Google Trends, gin is the most searched for liquor compared to other popular spirits, such as whiskey, rum, vodka and tequila. Searches for the top 10 gin brands are up 80% year on year.

Crafted in Western Australia, SevenZeroEight 43% ABV Classic Dry Gin, uses a modern distilling technique. The gin uses a blend of juniper, herbs, and spices, which are infused and distilled for 24 hours to create a rich botanical spirit. Next, the spirit is expertly blended with purified water slowly over a period of one month.

For those looking for the lighter side, Warne and his team of distillers have developed Australia’s first mid-strength gin-inspired spirit, SevenZeroEight 23% LIGHT. Warne wanted a mid-strength gin he could drink guilt-free while enjoying long afternoons watching sport with friends and family. The team formulated a gin with 23% ABV (an ode to his jersey number), which is half the calories, but the same taste as the classic dry gin original.

In addition, the SevenZeroEight RESERVE gin is crafted by ageing the classic dry gin in select Margaret River shiraz barrels for more than 100 days. This process allows the gin to take on the characteristics of the shiraz and the barrel itself, resulting in a smooth and silky, pale amber coloured gin with depths of flavour from the tannins and the oak.

In addition to taking out multiple wins at the Australian Gin Awards 2021, SevenZeroEight Gin has been presented with several awards around the world, including a Gold Medal Award at the international consumer-judged 2020 SIP Awards. The classic dry gin also picked up Silver Medals at the 2020 World Gin Awards and 2020 London Spirits Competition, and Gold at the 2019 Australian Gin Awards. TheSevenZeroEight 23% LIGHT has also won the 2020 Platinum Best Of Class Award and Innovation Award at the 2020 SIP Awards.

The top 10 most searched gin brands