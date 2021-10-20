The Glen Grant releases The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition

Three precious bottles of The Glen Grant’s The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition will arrive in Australia next month, as the Scotch Whisky brand pays tribute to the legendary 60-year career of its master distiller.

The spirit has been aged for 60 years, selected from the rare Oloroso Sherry barrel No. 5040 filled on October 24, 1960; bottled at 52.8% ABV and non-chill filtered to retain optimal flavour and aroma. With a deep chestnut colour, the aroma starts with notes of vibrant Seville orange that give way to an unravelling of rich fruits and nuts including apricot, peaches, raisins, pecan nuts, and a hint of cigar smoke. Rich and fruity in taste with a beautiful balance of dark chocolate layered with treacle toffee, the taste has elements of a liquid fruit cake, finished with long, lingering flavours of figs, dates, liquorice, and a slight hint of smoke.

The edition is limited to 360 bottles worldwide, each marked with a bespoke number. Every one of the 360 decanters have been made from hand-blown crystal glass, designed by world renowned Glencairn Studio, and are based on the design of the distillery’s unique tall slender pot stills. Nestled in an elegant presentation case crafted from sustainable walnut, the decanter itself requires over 15 hours of expert craftsmanship for each creation, encompassing intricate details which symbolize the unique aromas of The Glen Grant. Each presentation case has the Master Distiller’s signature engraved within it and includes a Certificate of Authenticity, signed personally by Dennis Malcolm.

“The Glen Grant The Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition is a 60 years old single malt scotch whisky that pays tribute to one of the longest standing master distillers in Scotland and a globally recognized Scotch Whisky craftsman, Dennis Malcolm,” said Matteo Fantacchiotti, Managing Director Asia Pacific, Campari Group. “This extremely rare and unique liquid is the hallmark of Dennis Malcolm’s career and a once-in-a-lifetime experience available to just 360 discerning whisky connoisseurs globally, many of them residing here in the Asia Pacific region.”

Born at The Glen Grant distillery (above) in 1946, few in the worldwide spirits industry share the whisky-industry lineage of Dennis Malcolm. Following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him, he got his start at age 15 as apprentice cooper and later, as a manager supervising the growing company’s nine distilleries. In his current role as Master Distiller, Dennis has been an integral part of the brand and its history, maintaining the malt’s distinctive character, all the while innovating and growing the range of award-winning expressions.

Malcolm’s careful craftsmanship and attention to detail in crafting The Glen Grant’s single malt scotch whiskies has received worldwide acclaim, including recognition for his service by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2016, when he was named as an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dennis was inducted into the Whisky Magazine Hall of Fame in 2014 and in 2015, he received the first-ever Spirit of Speyside award for his achievements in the industry. Dennis also went on to receive the Whisky Advocate Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 and was honoured with the International Wine and Spirits Competition’s Outstanding Achievement in the Scotch Whisky Industry Award the same year.

Reflecting on his diamond anniversary, Malcolm remarks, “It’s never been a job to me, it’s been a way of life. I don’t like my actual birthday – that makes me a year older. But I like my milestones with Glen Grant because it’s a year longer than I’m here. I can keep doing what I was destined to do.”

Meeting Dennis Malcolm

Drinks Digest had the good fortune to meet Malcolm for the launch of The Glen Grant Arboralis last year, via a virtual masterclass. He was an engaging and memorable host.

“Virtual tastings have given us the opportunity to connect with whisky enthusiasts from all over the world,” Malcolm (below) said. “Usually, we are bound to the visitors to our distillery in Rothes, Scotland. It’s exciting to be able to meet whisky enthusiasts and newcomers to the dram alike from around the world, and define a new way of connection moving forward.”

Arboralis was a delicious drop for an early evening dram beside the fire.

Malcolm described it as the “perfect entry whisky for those who are keen to learn more and join the category”.

“It’s smoothness, combined with oak and butterscotch taste, are all easy on the palate and newcomers are able to better understand the process of how we make those flavours,” he noted.

Congratulations to Malcolm on a stellar six-decade career.

The Glen Grant Dennis Malcolm 60th Anniversary Edition Aged 60 Years has been bottled at 52.8% ABV, without chill filtering, from a single ex-oloroso sherry cask (number #5040) that was filled on 24 October 1960. Just 360 decanters of the liquid will be made available worldwide, priced at €25,000 (approx $AU39,000).