AVC gets the Melbourne reopening party started

Australian Venue Co has announced it will be celebrating Melbourne reopening with two iconic bars returning – Brunswick Street bar Bimbo, which has been renamed Kewpie; and The Exchange Beach Club in Port Melbourne.

Inspired by the bar’s iconic Kewpie doll on the Bimbo building’s exterior, the new name is the only major change to the Fitzroy favourite, which has been closed since the onset of the pandemic.

Chief Marketing Officer Kylie Moncur said that changing the name of an iconic venue was a big decision, and one that the team had not taken lightly.

“We love this bar and have so much respect for its legacy in this neighbourhood,” she said. “We’re updating the name to Kewpie, which we feel is a better fit for the venue and the local community. It’s a Fitzroy institution, we’re so excited to throw open the doors and start the next chapter.”

The popular pizza menu remains faithful to the original, accompanied by new snacks such as pizza spring rolls.

The bar will be back open from Monday, November 8.

In more exciting news for Melbourne reopening, Australian Venue Co will also be bringing back The Exchange Beach Club in Port Melbourne in time for summer, on November 6.

Being a completely outdoors venue, The Exchange Beach Club is the perfect spot to soak up the sunshine and celebrate the end of lockdown. Located at the end of Bay Street, the Beach Club will be open seven days a week and is free to enter. The activation includes a container bar and full kitchen.

