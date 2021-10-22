Devil’s Corner releases new Hazards Range

Tasmanian vineyard Devil’s Corner has launched its most premium wine tier, the Hazards Range, born in a wild corner of Tasmania’s east coast where the winemaker’s vines meet the shoreline of Moulting Lagoon.

The range draws inspiration from the eponymous granite peaks of ‘The Hazards’ mountain range, which the wines are named after and serves as the backdrop to the Devil’s Corner cellar door.

Produced only in exceptional seasons, the Hazards Range includes Mt Amos Pinot Noir 2019 and the new Mt Dove Pinot Syrah 2020, a blend of 70% Pinot Noir and 30% Syrah grapes. The wine combines a rich and concentrated palate with vibrant aromas of pink peppercorn, bright berries and green olive.

Devil’s Corner winemaker Tom Wallace describes the Hazards Range as the pinnacle of what they produce at Devil’s Corner.

“Tasmania is known for being one of the best places to grow Pinot Noir but we’re also at the mercy of nature in our wild little corner,” he said. “Thankfully, we’ve learned to lean into the unrelenting and often unpredictable Tassie elements and harness them to create our finest range of wines.

“The new Mt Dove Pinot Syrah is rugged yet refined. It is nature’s canvas that sets this wine apart – generous soils, select parcels of fruit and east-coast Tasmania’s harsh conditions. It would be remiss of us not to use our unique maritime climate and share its benefits with wine drinkers.

“Mt Amos is an exceptional example of just how good Pinot Noir from Tasmania can be. This wine showcases great depth and structure with a long and elegant finish. It is easily one of the best vintages I’ve seen in my eight years at Devil’s Corner.”

The Devil’s Corner Hazards Range – Mt Dove Pinot Syrah 2020 and Mt Amos Pinot Noir 2019 – is available now at devilscorner.com.au for $65 per bottle.