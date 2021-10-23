Hard FIZZ is opening Australia’s first seltzer bar

Gold Coast seltzer brand Hard FIZZ has revealed is opening a seltzer bar in Burleigh Heads. The brand was founded by Gold Coast locals including international music producer FISHER and his wife Chloe, Mad Hueys co-founder Joel Scott, Raen Eyewear founder Justin Heit and global drinks veteran Wade Tiller.

The bar will be located in a former factory space at Hibiscus Haven.

It’s currently being fitted out by Zero 9 Construction. According to The Weekend Edition, the vibe will reflect the Hard FIZZ brand – “think fresh but fruity with crisp white, pops of neon, high ceilings and plenty of archways”.

The new Hard FIZZ headquarters will incorporate day-to-day office operations through to brewing and kegging, with the seltzer taproom open to the public from Thursday through to Sunday. It will feature multiple flavours of Hard FIZZ on tap, including creations previously unseen in bottle shops. The opening is expected on November 25, just in time for summer.

Hard FIZZ has 77 calories and is 99.5% sugar-free. It’s stocked in 2500 stores nationwide thanks to partnerships with Bottlemart, Liquor Legends, Cellarbrations, IGA Liquor, BWS and Dan Murphy’s.

“It’s been a ton of fun turning our little brand from the Gold Coast into a national favourite,” said Wade Tiller, the brand’s Chief of FIZZ.

The news follows Truly Hard Seltzer recently announcing it will opening its first dedicated taproom in Los Angeles, the first taproom for a major US hard seltzer brand.

Truly LA’s 12 taps will feature beverages from the brand’s large range of varieties which include hard seltzers, lemonades, iced teas, and punch, as well as new flavours that promise to be exclusive to the taproom.

Truly is the second biggest selling seltzer in the US, with Campari announcing last week that it will bring the brand to Australia in February 2022.