Benriach unveils new single malt portfolio

Benriach Distillery is bringing a distinctive flavour-forward portfolio of single malt whiskies to Australia: The Original Ten and The Twelve.

It is also unveiling a new look inspired by the distillery’s creative heritage. Additionally, more than 120 years since it was established, Benriach has recently opened its first official visitor centre (below) to the public, allowing whisky lovers from around the world to explore this Speyside gem.

Brown-Forman acquired the BenRiach Distillery Co., including its GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh single malt Scotch distilleries in 2016.

Former Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga noted at the time: “With this acquisition, Brown-Forman re-enters one of the spirits industry’s most exciting and consistent growth segments, single malt Scotch whisky,” said t

“The GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh single malt brands are among the finest single malts in the world and we look forward to continue building them around the globe.”

The distillery is known for its long-standing tradition of distilling classic, peated and triple distilled whisky and a vast eclectic cask inventory sourced from around the world, the portfolio has been artistically crafted by Master Blender Dr Rachel Barrie and her team.

Displaying the diversity and versatility of Benriach’s orchard fruit-laden style, new range takes its packaging inspiration from the first Benriach Single Malt released over two decades ago, with the portfolio’s colour palette inspired

by Speyside’s natural environment in which the distillery sits.

Dr Barrie (above) said: “The new range perfectly marries tradition and innovation that is central to Benriach’s story. Inspired by the 1994 bottling of the Original Ten, with its fruit-laden complexity and smooth, rounded taste, the new range re-imagines the 1898 origins of Benriach, brought to life in the 21st century through fusing distilling styles with extraordinary casks.

“In the new Original Ten, a more richly flavoured, rounded malt character might be discerned, whilst The Twelve balances richly sherried malt with added layers of fruit complexity, reaching a pinnacle at 12 years old.

“The new Smoky Ten and Smoky Twelve explore the sweet smokiness of Benriach, enriched through innovative combinations of rum, virgin oak and marsala casks interwoven with more traditional bourbon and sherry.

“The new Benriach range is for those open to new possibilities, building on a wealth of experience and tradition. I invite the drinker to join me on this creative journey, as we explore the rich rewards of Single Malt whisky.”

In addition to Benriach The Original Ten, the Core Range will feature a new recipe for Benriach’s richly sherried twelve year old whisky, including port and bourbon casks interwoven for seamless smooth complexity.

The new Benriach range will become available in Australia in the coming weeks, beginning with the 10yo, 10yo Smoky and 12yo will rollout over the coming weeks. The 12yo Smoky is due on shelf after Christmas. The 21yo, 25yo and 30yo will not land on our shores until the new calendar year.

