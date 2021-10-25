Giesen expands its zero-alcohol wine range

After its sell-out release of the world’s first alcohol-removed New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc in 2020, Giesen Group has introduced a 0% Rosé and Pinot Gris into its 0% wine range.

Giesen Group is taking the non-alcoholic wine category seriously – it recently invested more than $1 million in its own specialised spinning-cone technology to further enhance the quality of the Giesen 0% wine range. With 70-80% fewer calories than standard 12.5% alcohol wines, the range provides low-calorie options for those wishing to moderate their consumption while still enjoying a glass of wine – without the alcohol.

Wine Australia’s September Market Bulletin notes that the forecast growth rate for the low- and no-alcohol category is 15% per year, compared with less than 1% per year for total wine volume. Underpinning these figures is a global lifestyle trend towards alcohol moderation, as is evident by more mindful drinking; ‘dry-month’ initiatives, such as Dry July and Sober October; and an increased focus on health and wellbeing, particularly among the younger demographic.

In fact, according to Wine Intelligence, 39% of regular wine drinkers globally claim to be reducing their alcohol intake. The figure for Australia is 46% across all ages and 56% of the 18-34 age group.

Giesen Group Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler said: “The sell-out launch of our Sauvignon Blanc showed us that wine lovers want choices within this emerging category. The Giesen 0% Rosé and Pinot Gris have both recently been released in New Zealand, selling out quickly on the Giesen online store. Both wines have been particularly well-received by wine lovers and those looking for a healthier alternative.

“To make Giesen 0%, we go through the additional process of putting our full-strength wine through spinning-cone distillation to gently remove the alcohol component. Alcohol-removed wine is actually more expensive to produce compared with its full-strength counterpart – especially when it’s our goal to produce 0% wines with as few calories as possible that taste like wine rather than like grape juice.

“Having our own spinning cone also allows us to increase production levels to meet consumer demand and really helps drive quality. It means we can experiment and continually improve our 0% alcohol wine offerings to meet consumer taste profiles. We’re seeing better and better alcohol-removed wines every time we produce them.”

But how to they taste?

Giesen 0% New Zealand Pinot Gris is crisp, with delicate floral notes of white flowers, lychee and red apple on the nose. The palate offers traditional Pinot Gris characters of apple and pear with just a touch of muscat grape.

Giesen 0% New Zealand Rosé boasts delicious stone-fruit aromas of white peach, apple and fresh strawberries. Those apple and stone-fruit notes linger on the palate alongside crisp cranberry flavours and a lively, refreshingly dry texture.

Both 0% wines feature fresh new packaging, with the 0% Sauvignon Blanc also transitioning to the new brand look later in 2021. Stay tuned also for a Giesen 0% Merlot, which will join the range in November 2021.

The 0% Rosé and 0% Pinot Gris have a recommended retail price of $18.99. They are available at retail outlets across Australia, including Sans Drinks, Dan Murphy’s, and Craft Zero.