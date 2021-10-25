Penfolds releases Derby Day playlist

Penfolds is preparing to mark the inaugural Penfolds Victoria Derby Day on Saturday, October 30, with a “symphony of celebration”.

Victoria Derby Day is Australia’s oldest classic race and the first day of the world-renowned Melbourne Cup Carnival. A fully vaccinated crowd of 5500 has been approved to attend the opening event.

VRC Chairman Neil Wilson said: “Derby Day is widely regarded as the best days’ racing on the Australian calendar and is the only day where every race is a Group race, many of which are the grand final for the nation’s best thoroughbreds.”

With a nod to Grange creator Max Schubert’s love of music, Penfolds has collaborated with renowned music producer and international DJ, Dan Lywood, to offer Australians a curated playlist that can be downloaded and enjoyed throughout the day.

Lywood’s extensive career has taken him to venues across all corners of the globe, developing soundtracks for iconic fashion designers including Chanel, Givenchy and Vivienne Westwood, as well as venues such as Chateau Marmont, and The Standard Hotel Group.

Available to download from penfolds.com/derbyday, Lywood’s playlist will include 50 tracks with a mix of jazz, modern and pop from the 1950’s to now and will allow would-be racegoers to celebrate Penfolds Victoria Derby Day with family and friends during the Melbourne Cup Carnival, wherever they are.

“A good playlist should enhance an environment rather than distract those within it. My aim with this playlist for Penfolds was to fuse lesser-known classics with contemporary sounds. I want people to re-discover artists from the archive, reminisce about songs they love and discover some they perhaps haven’t heard before,” Lywood said.

To celebrate the first Penfolds Victoria Derby Day, Penfolds will gift a Magill Cellar 3 Barrel, valued at $160,000 to the winner of the coveted race, in what will become an annual tradition. The barrel program, introduced in 2015, offers only 14 barrels from the 2018 vintage and is curated by the Penfolds winemaking team, led by Chief Winemaker Peter Gago.

“Penfolds Magill Cellar 3 Barrel Program offers something truly unique, rarefied and symbolically important – a wine not to be found on the shelf of any shop, nor even Penfolds Cellar Doors. Your wine, your blend, your bottles,” Gago said.

“In perfect harmony – Penfolds inaugural Victoria Derby Day spawned in the year of Grange’s 70th Anniversary. Special moments shared and remembered over a glass of Penfolds.”

Friend of Penfolds Olympia Valance said she is looking forward to seeing Melbourne back to its vibrant best.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Penfolds across the Melbourne Cup Carnival as they bring together wine, music and racing. It’s so exciting to see Melbourne coming alive after such a tough 18 months and I’m looking forward to dressing up for what is sure to be an incredible celebration,” she said.

Penfolds was announced as the Victoria Racing Club’s (VRC) new Victoria Derby Day naming rights sponsor earlier

this year.

Pictured main: 2021 Derby winning trainer Denis Pagan with friend of Penfolds Olympia Valance.