Hinchcliff House reopens its doors to Lana restaurant

Lana, the newest restaurant to be unveiled at Hinchcliff House, has finally reopened its doors, offering a slice of Sydney history merged with elevated taste of Italy.

The venue officially opened on June 9, but was forced to close just two weeks later due to the Sydney lockdown.

Lana, meaning ‘wool’ in Italian, pays homage to the history of the beautifully restored Hinchcliff House which was one of the last remaining wool stores in Sydney dating back to the 1860’s.

In addition to pan-Mediterranean dishes, Lana serves up splashy, strong and colourful cocktails, while the wine list includes Italian varietals and blends, among a healthy mix of natural and otherwise wine making styles.

The seafood-led menu offers seasonal, produce-driven selections such as roasted crayfish with pepperberries, murray cod with spring onion verde and fregola with pumpkin, blue cheese and black garlic.

International restauranteur and House Made Hospitality Creative Director, Scott Brown said: “Lana is a dining experience with sharing and generosity at its core – where the team adds to the relaxed but upbeat atmosphere, tables are filled with plates of food, and drinks are varied and often. It’s a place for all occasions – from sandals to stilettos.”

Lana joins sister restaurant Grana and brother bar in the basement, Apollonia. All three venues are open in line with the current safety protocols.

Grana is located on the ground floor and is an all-day bustling dining hub for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Grana translates to “grain” in Italian, which is the centre of the dining experience as it’s milled on-site and used daily in the bakery, pasta room and pastry kitchen.

Apollonia is home to old-world romantic escapism through cocktails, drinks and good times. Housed in a Sicilian bandit’s drinking den, it’s a basement venue paying homage to Apollonia – the patroness of The Godfather novel. It boasts an extensive spirits list, flowing cocktails and a rambunctious attitude. This venue offers fun, excitement and escapism with its underground Italian scene.

Drinks Digest editor Alana House with Australian Cocktail Month founder Penny Sippe

Drinks Digest explored the amazing Hinchcliff House at the launch of Australian Cocktail Month in April. It’s a gorgeous venue and we can’t wait to return.

Australian Cocktail Month will be back (and bigger) in 2022