The Whisky Show celebrates NSW reopening with bonus event

The Whisky Show is celebrating NSW reopening by hosting a bonus event for Sydney-based whisky lovers – The Whisky Show: Breakout Edition.

Founder David Ligoff said 50% of tickets are already sold for the Breakout Edition, which will be held in Sydney on November 12-13.

“It’s been fantastic to see Sydneysiders jump at the chance to visit a physical whisky show again,” said Ligoff. “It’s always a pleasure seeing everyone’s smiling faces and engaging in deep conversations with each whisky brand. If you’ve never attended one, but enjoy whisky, it’s highly worth it.”

The Whisky Show: Breakout Edition will be held at the Sir Stamford Hotel, Circular Quay, Sydney. It will feature more than 40 different whiskies, most new to the Australian market this year. There will be some new Australian exclusive and limited edition bottlings that have just landed down under too on taste. Attendees will have the chance to chat and sample whiskies from a selection of single malt and blended Scotch, American bourbons and ryes, and Australian craft-distilled whiskies on show.

The event will run for two days, bringing together 300 whisky enthusiasts and lovers to sample and buy 40 different whiskies from 16 brands. Brands include Bunnahabhain, Deanston, Tobermory, Ledaig, Springbay, Reservoir, Benriach, The Remnant Whisky Company, The Highlander Inn, Stellum Spirits, Headlands Distilling Co, The Firkin Whisky Co, Barrel Craft Spirits, Dram Mor, Westward Whiskey and Rolling Cask.

Ligoff said: “We’re super excited with this whisky show to welcome back Scottish whisky distilleries Bunnahabhain, Deanston, and Tobermory/Ledaig, each having a dedicated stand. It’s been several years since they’ve presented at the show with some truly unique bottlings available to taste.

“With every Whisky Show, we try to always have something for everyone, regardless of where you are in your whisky journey. With this show we’ve got some new independent bottlers from Scotland presenting, similarly some unique whiskey from United States with Rye, Bourbon and Wheat expressions, a few unique Aussie distilleries as we always like to highlight new and exciting local whiskies, including a couple distilleries from Tasmania flying up. There will be lots of exciting whisky to try!”

The Whisky Show is trialling a smaller, more intimate tasting format with five sessions over the two days. Each tasting session is two hours long, with two large rooms dedicated to whisky for attendees to taste their way through.

“We have capped each session to only 60 tickets, meaning less crowds and more time to enjoy whisky,” Ligoff said. “There will be plenty of seating available and time to enjoy the whisky per stand.

“The safety of our guests and staff is our number one priority. This whisky show like all our recent events is fully COVID-safe compliant. Like we did with our earlier Whisky Show this year back in May, this show will have a COVID Warden on site and plenty of hand sanitizer available for everyone. You will be required to check into the venue with a QR code and produce evidence of your vaccinations or medical exception on arrival, as per NSW government regulations.”

The five sessions to choose from are:

Session 1: Friday, November 12 @4 – 6pm (60 tickets)

Session 2: Friday, November 12 @ 7–9pm (60 tickets)

Session 3: Saturday, November 13 @ 12–2pm (60 tickets)

Session 4: Saturday, November 13 @ 3–5pm (60 tickets)

Session 5: Saturday, November 13 @ 6–8pm (60 tickets)

Like in previous years, The Whisky Show will host a pop-up whisky store on-site where attendees can purchase bottles they’ve enjoyed throughout the festival. As per previous shows, attendees are encouraged to take advantage of the newly built online ordering click & collect feature in the show’ mobile app (available on both iOS and Android versions) that allows show attendees to skip the bottleshop queues.

Ligoff explained: “Thanks to feedback from previous years, we’ve also added the ability to leave your own tasting notes for each whisky, these will stay with your account as your rate each whisky, across multiple taste variables. It’s a really exciting feature.”

Drinks Digest editor Alana House (above, with David Ligoff) attended the 10th anniversary edition of The Whisky Show in May – the first major whisky festival worldwide to hold a physical event in more than a year.

There was a great vibe at the Sir Stamford Hotel, as whisky lovers tasted, learned and mingled with whisky distillers, master blenders and brand ambassadors. The Whisky Show: Breakout Edition is shaping up to be an equally exciting event.

Tickets are $99 each. Purchase here: https://wsky.me/show

