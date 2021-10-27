Lion & Heineken shout staff $150 vouchers

Lion and Heineken are replicating a great workplace initiative run in Ireland and other parts of Europe that encourages team members to get back to the bars. Around 1500 teams members at Lion Australia – based in Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne – will be given $150 vouchers to spend at hospitality venues to help celebrate the cities reopening and support the industry’s recovery.

In total it will see $225,000 spent in venues by Heineken and Lion Australia team members.

It’s hoped the move will give city venues a much-needed boost, encouraging colleagues to re-unite over a Heineken, a meal and a chat. The initiative will run throughout November to coincide with team members returning to the CBDs to spend time in the office.

Heineken has a licensing agreement with Lion in the Australian market. The staff stimulus package from Heineken will complement its ‘Back to the Bars’ creative, currently running across digital channels in Australia, which first launched in Europe last year as part of its global initiative, #socialiseresponsibly and is aimed at supporting bars, by celebrating their re-opening while reminding consumers to behave responsibly.

Lion noted that only by respecting safety regulations in the “new normal” will consumers help bars to remain open, which will allow them to continue to enjoying nights out with friends and after-work catch-ups with colleagues.

In a survey of Lion Australia employees conducted during COVID-19 lockdowns, 74% said social connection was the most attractive aspect of returning to offices. This was the highest rated attractor, followed closely by formal and informal collaboration with others in the office.

With city offices empty for the majority of 2021 as people worked from home, Sydney and Melbourne’s CBDs have been left empty, but November is tipped to be the month we start to see a return to the vibrant city life we have all missed, including the after work drinks with colleagues.

Heineken Australia Country Manager Willemijn Sneep said she’s thrilled employees will be able “to treat fellow customers, colleagues, friends or family to a round”.

“Given the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in, we looked at how we can play a part in helping our consumers cope with the current situation, and also specifically at how we can support our on-trade partners to weather the extremely challenging business climate,” she noted.

“We are so pleased to be able to support our customers in this way to coincide with re-opening and a return to after-work beers.”

Watch Back to the Bars below:

