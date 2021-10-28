St Hallett unveils new vintage collection

The annual vintage release of Barossa Valley winery St Hallett arrives on shelf next month. The 2021 collection of red wines includes Higher Earth Syrah 2019, Blackwell Shiraz 2019, Old Block Shiraz 2017 and Mighty Ox Shiraz 2019.

Additionally, this year St Hallett welcomes the inaugural release of Blockhead Shiraz Nouveau 2021.

St Hallett Senior Winemaker Helen McCarthy said: “Each new release wine is a unique expression of its origins, a nod

to the incredible terroir across the Barossa valley. Each and every vintage builds our winemaking team’s understanding

of the region and admiration for how incredibly versatile Shiraz is. It’s this insight, coupled with our modern approach

to winemaking, that has allowed St Hallett to take Shiraz to new heights.”

Hailing from the 2017 vintage is one of the most collected Barossa Shiraz, St Hallett Old Block. This year was a return to ‘normal’ year and Old Block Shiraz 2017 shows all the traditional, full-bodied hallmarks of the wine.

In 2019, the Barossa experienced an incredibly dry vintage, with the naturally lower yields producing fruit with great concentration and richness, which can be seen in all three wines of the vintage. The higher altitude Eden Valley sourced Higher Earth Syrah 2019 balances fruit concentration with elegance.

The Blackwell Shiraz 2019 is opulent and sophisticated, while the Mighty Ox Shiraz 2019 harnesses the power and richness of the vintage.

Blockhead Shiraz Nouveau is the latest addition to the St Hallett family and represents a lighter and softer expression of Shiraz that is European in style while still distinctly boasting its Barossa origins. Medium-bodied with vibrant notes of blackberry and raspberry, the Blockhead Shiraz Nouveau can be enjoyed chilled or with ice – perfect for the Australian summer.

“We are also particularly thrilled this year to introduce our new Blockhead Shiraz Nouveau,” McCarthy (above) said. “While a lighter style Shiraz it’s still unmistakably Barossa in its generosity of flavour. This wine, along with Higher Earth Syrah, demonstrates our contemporary take on Shiraz craftmanship and we look forward to introducing it to our loyal fans and Barossa wine lovers.”

Earlier this year, international wine critic Jancis Robinson awarded St Hallett’s latest vintage collection top honours, with Old Block Shiraz 2017 receiving 17+ points, Blackwell Shiraz 2019 scoring 16 points and St Hallett Higher Earth Syrah 2019 following at 15.5+ points (out of a possible 20 points).

St Hallett’s latest vintage wines – Higher Earth Syrah 2019, Blackwell Shiraz 2019, Old Block Shiraz 2017 and Mighty Ox Shiraz 2019 – will be available at major and select independent retailers nationwide and online at www.sthallett.com.au from November 11, 2021. St Hallett Blockhead Shiraz Nouveau will be available at selected on premise venues from November

2021 and Dan Murphy’s and BWS stores nationwide from May 2022.