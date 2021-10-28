Supply chain issues smash liquor retailers

Supply chain issues could cancel Christmas for Australian liquor retailers and their customers, as stock and pallet shortages threaten to leave shelves empty.

Cellarbrations at Gisborne owner Tony Bongiovanni told Drinks Digest: “On average, 23% of orders placed are out of stocks for numerous reasons that we are told by our suppliers, including shortages of aluminium cans, pallets, containers and COVID cases in warehouses.

“We are all coming out of lockdowns and this should be our chance to catch up with loved ones and friends. It’s supposed to be a time of celebration. However, out of stocks are impacting and affecting retailers ability to trade efficiently during this important trading period. On average we are also seeing delays to deliveries of three to four days past expected delivery dates.”

Bongiovanni said the issues don’t bode well for the festive season “because if this happening now, God help us as we get closer to Christmas.”

It’s a major blow when retailers were hoping to recoup revenue lost due to COVID-19. The ARA-Roy Morgan 2021 pre-Christmas Retail Sales Report recently forecast that overall spending will come in at $58.8 billion, virtually unchanged on last year, but up 11.3% on pre-pandemic conditions.

Retailers battle “pallet-gate”

Endeavour Group CEO Steve Donohue told the company’s first Supplier Forum as a stand-alone business earlier this month that supply chain constraints were affecting both global and local networks are limiting access to some products.

“There are also some stock constraints on imported liqueurs and certain spirits across the world, with many customers getting into making cocktails at home with bars and venues closed during lockdown,” Donohue said.

“Inevitably there will be some relative minor impacts on sales due to availability, there is just no two ways about it because as much as I would like to think everybody will switch into an alternative product, that is not entirely true.”

Woolworths CEO Brad Banducci also raised the issue of a shortage of pallets this week.

”We started by not getting access to shipping capacity,” he said on Wednesday. “Then there were issues about getting access to containers. And now the big issue is making sure we all get access to pallets.”

On Thursday, Coles CEO Steve Cain dubbed Australia’s supply chain crisis “pallet-gate” while delivering the retailer’s first quarter results for 2022.

Demand for pallets has been elevated by a surge in global consumer spending, while availability of pallets has been put under pressure by two COVID-19-related factors: demand for timber has surged during the pandemic amid a building and renovation boom, meaning fewer new pallets are being made; plus COVID-19 restrictions shut parts of Victoria’s manufacturing sector, meaning pallets were locked up in factories and not circulating.

The situation is so dire that an industry pallet taskforce has been assembled through the Australian Food and Grocery Council to help get pallets circulating again.