Taylors Wines & chef Guy Turland launch cooking series

Taylors Wines is setting the table for a series of family feasts with chef Guy Turland in four cook-a-long videos. The Bondi-based chef will be taking Facebook viewers ‘behind the recipe’ for four of his favourite dishes, inspired by his family and roots in the NSW Southern Highlands.

The mini-series by Taylors Wines showcases the joys of entertaining loved ones around the dinner table with a meal and top quality Australian wines, while sharing the importance of family to both Taylors and Turland’s businesses.

“Family is at the heart of our business and has been since day one. We rely on each other for support, inspiration and guidance during difficult times, and that’s the beauty of running a generational family business,” Managing Director Mitchell Taylor said.

“Some of our fondest memories at Taylors are bringing everyone around the table for a meal and a few glasses of wine, and we know through working with Guy Turland and hearing more about his work as a chef – this is a shared experience worth celebrating. We’re excited to be working with him on these delicious recipes worthy of a memorable meal around the dinner table.”

The celebrity chef has produced four unique recipes, each with a back story centering around family, growing up developing his skills as a chef, and working with the land and local ingredients in Bowral (his family home in regional NSW). The videos will be released over the next four weeks on Facebook, with a link to the recipe provided for viewers and followers to make at home.

“Each of these recipes are near and dear to my heart, taking inspiration from Mum who was a big inspiration to me as I ventured into a career as a chef. It’s also been hugely inspiring to meet with Australian producers like the Taylors, who rely on their family as daily motivation to build a business they can pass along to future generations,” Turland said.

“I’m excited to be sharing these special recipes with the Taylor family and I know they’ll be a perfect match to their award-winning wines.”

The series launched with a live cook-a-long featuring Guy and Mitchell on Wednesday, October 27. Each recipe and content piece will be released every Thursday after that.

The launch recipe was Guy’s Garden Vegetable & Honey Galette, which Drinks Digest cooked while sipping Taylors Jaraman Chardonnay. It was our first time making pastry from scratch and Guy was an excellent instructor. The recipe was simple to make, but full of flavour. Our finished result didn’t look quite as polished as Guy’s, but it tasted delicious.

For more information or to view the series, visit www.facebook.com/taylorswines