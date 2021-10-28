New report confirms alcohol consumption hasn’t risen during COVID

A new report has confirmed Australians have continued to drink responsibly through COVID-19. According to the wastewater report “alcohol consumption has continued at levels within the ranges observed prior to the outbreak of the pandemic”.

The analysis was part of the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program led by The University of Queensland and The University of South Australia

The data was collated via toilet wastewater detections in Australia.

Alcohol Beverages Australia said that despite “alarmist statements” from anti-alcohol activists who tried to equate an increase in retail sales while hospitality venues were closed to concerns about Aussies drinking to excess, the latest wastewater analysis has shown that alcohol consumption during the pandemic has remained unchanged.

Alcohol Beverages Australia CEO Andrew Wilsmore noted: “those groups trying to suggest Australians have been drinking to excess during Covid lockdowns have got it wrong. This latest report joins several other studies, including the ABS, which have shown that not to be the case, with Australians continuing to drink responsibly through the pandemic.

“Australia’s drinking culture is now one of moderation, with per capita consumption at 50-year lows.

“As Australia starts to hit its 80% national double vaccination targets, it should be unsurprising that we will now see a shift from at-home consumption back to our hospitality venues with sport back on, dancing allowed and musicians preparing for concerts and events.

“Australians have missed the social interaction that these occasions bring, and it will be a much-needed shot in the arm for our hospitality and tourism sectors who have been one of the hardest hit from the pandemic.

“Instead of trying to create a false sense of concern, Australians deserve a pat on the back for changing our culture to one where moderation is the norm.”

The report noted that cocaine use fell in Sydney to the lowest on record in June. However, it found that Sydney was Australia’s cocaine capital, while Melbourne had the highest use of heroin., while SA was the ice capital.

Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission warned that ice remained a scourge, with Australians the second biggest users in the world. The report found only people in the United States used more ice on average than Australians.

Pictured main: NORT non-alcoholic Pacific Ale