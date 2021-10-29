Coca-Cola puts Feral Brewing up for sale

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has put West Australian craft brewery Feral Brewing up for sale, following a decision to exit the beer and cider market in Australia.

Industry players told the Australian Financial Review they expected the business could fetch between $50 million and $60 million. Boutique investment bank Kidder Williams has been hired to run a sale process.

The Australian speculated that buyers for Feral Brewing could include rich listers such as Gina Rinehart and Andrew Forrest or other brewers such as Asahi or Lion. However, Lion is already under scrutiny from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) following its acquisition of Fermentum. Asahi faced a long battle for approval to buy CUB and was forced to offload its Beck’s and Stella beer brands and cider brands Strongbow, Bonamy‘s and Little Green to Heineken to appease the ACCC.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners said the arrangement in Australia with cider producer C&C Group – maker of Magners – will also come to an end during the first half of 2022. And its agreement with Molson Coors to distribute brands such as Miller, Miller Chill, Miller Genuine Draft, Coors and Blue Moon will not be renewed in the coming months.

General manager for Australia, Pacific and Indonesia, Peter West, said: “We are very proud of the journey and performance we have had in our beer and cider portfolio after close to two decades. The next growth phase for the portfolio to become a stronger key partner with our customers would require significant over-investment to accelerate scale.

“As a bottler of iconic brands such as Coca-Cola and Jim Beam, this would come at the expense of focusing our efforts, teams and innovation on our core Spirits, RTD and non-alcohol RTD portfolios, where we have a much greater ability to drive category growth.

“A move away from beer and apple cider will allow for greater focus for our teams to execute our exciting growth plans in Spirits, RTD and non-alcohol RTD and enable the future partners of these beer and apple cider brands to continue to accelerate their performance.”

CCEP recently launched its first hard seltzer in Australia, Topo Chico. It also distributes the hugely successful Canadian Club RTDs.

Feral Brewing sold 100% of the company to Coca-Cola Amatil in 2017. At the time, Amatil said it was a space it doesn’t currently play in, but is in strong growth, “which plays perfectly into our long-term beer strategy to build our business to scale through credible beers that really resonate with today’s consumers.”